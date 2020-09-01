An All Saints Episcopal School junior now wears the 2020 National American Miss Texas crown.
Caroline Wells was crowned in Houston on Aug. 16. She will attend the national pageant in Orlando, Florida at Disney World during the week of Thanksgiving as she represents Texas. She will have the opportunity to win her share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.
She has raised over $45,000 for the Salvation Army of Tyler. Wells serves on the Fine Arts Matters in Education board at All Saints. She's also an award-winning artist and founding member of the integrated media group Copper Roof Media.
Wells is an Infinity Dance Studio dancer and has served on the city of Tyler as an Azalea Belle. She volunteers with the East Texas Food Bank, Make a Wish and with special needs children through Access2Mobilty.
She has collected thousands of cans of food for the Salvation Army. Each year she collects essential items to fill over 100 drawstring bags for the Salvation Army with help of her neighborhood and school community.
The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to encouraging future leaders. Each year, they award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.