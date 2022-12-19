LINDALE — All lanes have been reopened for traffic on Interstate 20 east of Lindale after a 18-wheeler rollover crash caused significant delays Monday.
Both eastbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours Monday near Jim Hogg Road, at mile marker 557, after the crash.
According to Texas Department of Transportation Sgt. Adam Albritton, there were two separate crashes at this location.
"The first involved an 18-wheeler that overturned blocking both eastbound lanes of traffic," according to Albritton. "Six cars crashed behind the 18-wheeler trying to avoid colliding with it."
The secondary crash was due to the stopped traffic behind the first, Albritton said. Two 18-wheelers, a pickup truck pulling a trailer, and another SUV were involved with that crash.
No major injuries were reported and there were no fatalities.
Eastbound lanes were reopened as of 4:10 p.m.