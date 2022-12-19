FILE PHOTO - Eastbound traffic is backed up as first responders work the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 20 on March 8, 2022. On Monday, officials are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler rolled on its side in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20, near Jim Hogg Road (mile marker 557) east of Lindale. The Texas Department of Transportation has said that both eastbound lanes will be shut down until approximately 4 p.m.