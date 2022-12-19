I-20 Traffic stock file photo
Buy Now

FILE PHOTO - Eastbound traffic is backed up as first responders work the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 20 on March 8, 2022. On Monday, officials are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler rolled on its side in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20, near Jim Hogg Road (mile marker 557) east of Lindale. The Texas Department of Transportation has said that both eastbound lanes will be shut down until approximately 4 p.m.

 LES HASSELL/FILE PHOTO

LINDALE — All lanes have been reopened for traffic on Interstate 20 east of Lindale after a 18-wheeler rollover crash caused significant delays Monday.

Both eastbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours Monday near Jim Hogg Road, at mile marker 557, after the crash.

According to Texas Department of Transportation Sgt. Adam Albritton, there were two separate crashes at this location.

"The first involved an 18-wheeler that overturned blocking both eastbound lanes of traffic," according to Albritton. "Six cars crashed behind the 18-wheeler trying to avoid colliding with it."

The secondary crash was due to the stopped traffic behind the first, Albritton said. Two 18-wheelers, a pickup truck pulling a trailer, and another SUV were involved with that crash.

No major injuries were reported and there were no fatalities.

Eastbound lanes were reopened as of 4:10 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.