Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County.
Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard “Len” Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
The sixth victim of the crash was identified by the Commemorative Air Force as Kevin “K5” Michels.
All six men were longtime pilots and died doing what they loved, as the B-17 collided into another World War II-era plane, a Bell P-63 Kingcobra during a horrific, fiery crash that hundreds witnessed. Video posted to social media shows the P-63 banking and colliding directly into the B-17, which was flying straight. The P-63 disintegrated on impact while the B-17 split in half, with the front half of the fuselage exploding in flames as it hit the ground, according to Dallas Morning News.
Career pilots had ties to Tyler
Barker, Root, Ragan, Hutain and Rowe were on hand for the Tyler air show in 2021, taking interested attendees into military aircraft for a ride of a lifetime through the air.
Ragan took the public up for rides across Tyler and Smith County on the same plane he flew successful missions on 68 years ago during the Korean War. He was a Navy Colonel was a radio operator in the combat information center on the Navy PV1W during the Korean War.
“About 15 years ago I wrote the history of my Navy squadron and that’s when I found out one of these Navy PV1W still flies and survived the bone yard,” Ragan told the Tyler Morning Telegraph at the time. “Tears came to my eyes.”
Ragan was 87 then and living in Dallas. The Tulsa native flew during the Korean War time with patrol duties and a lot of missions in Japan.
As he prepared for the 2021 show, Ragan walked around his plane and explained how he still remains very active in the air. At that time, he was already set to attend four other air shows in 2021 and was in rotation as a qualified load master.
At the time, Ragan said attending air shows and sharing history with interested flight attendees was something he very much enjoyed.
“I enjoy it, I like to tell people about the history of the aircraft,” Ragan said. “Typically, when you let people get in the aircraft, I can tell them about the history of the aircraft and to me, that is enjoyable.”
Ragan said finding the plane meant a lot to him.
“When I first got back on the plane, I was a kid in the candy store,” Ragan said, noting his older brother, Kenneth, was a B-17 pilot in World War II.
Root, 66, had a long career as an aviation professional. At the time of his death, Root was working as a commercial pilot for Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing where he’d been since October 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was a flight management system program controller and director for American Airlines for more than 35 years.
He studied aviation law and aviation business at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. He also attended Hesston College.
Barker, 67, was a former Keller city councilman who was also an Army veteran, husband and father, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said in a Facebook post.
“Terry Barker was beloved by many,” Mizani wrote. “He was a friend and someone whose guidance I often sought. Even after retiring from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for community was unmistakable.”
A Veterans Day display of 1,776 American flags in front of Keller Town Hall will remain an additional week in Barker’s honor, according to Mizani.
After his retirement, Barker got involved with the commemorative air force and flying the B-17, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Hutain was a pilot who lived in Montgomery, according to a news article by Morning Telegraph partners CBS19. His friend Dale McLeod told WFAA that they’ve flown together off an don for 25 years and that Hutain “lit up any room he was in.” He described Hutain as “one of the best pilots I’ve ever flown with.”
Rowe was a mechanic for the B-17, according to the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. The group released a statement “with great sadness” to announce the “loss of one of our own.”
In addition to more than 30 years of continued service in Civil Air Patrol, Rowe also volunteered as a crew member on the B-17 as part of the CAF where he shared his passion for flying, according to the Civil Air Patrol.
During his three cades of service in the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, he held every crew rating possible and earned his command pilot rating, according to the group. Rowe served in positions ranging from safety officer to operations officer at the squadron and wing levels, with his most recent position being Ohio Wing maintenance officer.
“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service,” the Ohio Wing stated.
Michels wasn’t involved in the Tyler air show, but was a longtime aviation professional and loved flying the B-17. According to his Facebook page, Michels lived in Leander Texas and just started a new role in July at Applied Materials in Austin, where he had previously worked for eight years. He also worked at the Commemorative Air Force since 2017.
Michels posted about his love for flying, encouraging others to take advantage of riding in a B-17.
“Aside from the incredible views that are nearly impossible to duplicate elsewhere, there is the occasional cold chill that runs through when one thinks of the thousands of young men who sat in this position at 25,000 feet in -45 degree temps fighting for their lives and our freedoms. Humbling, to say the least,” he wrote.
He said there was “no better rush than sticking your head out of the Radio Room hatch on CAF Gulf Coast Wing’s B-17 Texas Raiders.”
“This volunteer work gives me great pride and purpose. Only wish I could tour with the aircraft more,” Michels wrote.
The investigation
Nobody on the ground was injured or killed, authorities said.
On Sunday morning, officials from several local and federal agencies, including Dallas Fire-Rescue, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were surveying the crash scene.
Airplane crash investigations are notoriously lengthy and complicated. According to the NTSB website, crash investigations can take five years or more to complete. The average time is about two to three years. It’s unclear if the fact that Saturday’s crash was widely filmed will accelerate the timeline of the investigation.
Preliminary reports should be submitted within five days, according to the NTSB website.
How to support the families of victims
The International Council of Air Shows is offering its heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and its colleagues in the CAF.
“In response, the International Council of Air Shows Foundation, in association with the CAF, is accepting donations for the families of those involved in the accident,” the group said in a statement.
To donate, go to https://airshowfoundation.org/support/ and select “Donation in honor or memory of an individual” and type “CAF” as the “Name of Memorialized.”
One-hundred percent of the money collected through this effort will be provided to the families as emergency funding, with all received funds being split equally amongst those families impacted, according to CAF.
“We want to thank you all for the massive outpouring of support during this difficult time,” CAF said.
The planes
The 2021 and 2022 Rose City Airfest events featured historic World War II B-17 bomber planes, including the Texas Raiders; the B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” one of the two only B-29s flying in the country; C-130; A-10 Thunderbolt; MiG-17’s; the AeroShell Aerobatic Team and more. The air show benefitted CampV in Tyler, which assists veterans to receive helpful resources, such as employment information, mental health assistance and more.
The Texas Raiders war plane was acquired by the CAF in 1967, according to the CAF’s website. In 1974, it was assigned to the Gulf Coast Wing and has operated there ever since.
In 2001, the FAA opened the Living History Flight Program for warbirds and Texas Raiders was one of the very first, opening up for passenger flights on April 29, 2001.
“Since that fateful day, Texas Raiders has treated thousands of riders to a unique experience they will remember vividly for the rest of their lives,” the CAF said. “For many, their flight in Texas Raiders is a life-changing experience.”
The CAF stated that of all the aircraft that served in WWII, the B-17 Flying Fortress is “one of the most iconic.” Present at both Pearl Harbor and Clark Airfield in the Philippines, B-17s were some of the first U.S. aircraft to be committed to combat, “and thus among the first to suffer losses,” according to CAF. Flying Fortresses served in every theater of combat early in the war, but after May 1943 all B-17 production was diverted to Europe as Allied High Command had given top priority to defeating Hitler.
“As the backbone of the 8th Air Force heavy bomber force, B-17s and their brave crews suffered unimaginable losses while dropping a greater tonnage of bombs on Hitler’s Europe than any other aircraft type. However, this brought about a speedier end to the conflict than would otherwise have been possible. Their sacrifices were not in vain,” the CAF stated.
After the war, B-17s had become obsolete for their primary purpose. Most B-17s were quickly scrapped, melted down, and their metal used to create consumer goods. A few survivors found a second life in the form of Air/Sea Rescue, Drone/Drone Controller, or VIP Transport. The Navy even chose the B-17 to perform as the world’s first AWACs system. By 1959, however, the very last B-17 had been retired by the military, according to CAF.
Of the nearly 13,000 B-17’s produced by Boeing, Douglas, and Vega, just 48 airframes survive today, according to CAF. Of those, just five are actively flying while an additional six are airworthy.
Today, Texas Raiders had been a Flying History Museum longer than any B-17 in the world, according to CAF. It’s known as a perennial fixture on the airshow circuit, along with being part of ground tours, Living History flights and fly-overs across the country.
The other plane in Saturday’s collision was the P-63 Kingcobra, which was the only USA fighter to begin production and go into combat after the start of WWII, according to the Aviation History Online Museum. It was designed as a ground-support/fighter-bomber.
The first P-63 prototype flew on Dec. 7, 1942, one year after Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Army Air Force never used the P-63 in combat, but some were used for fighter training, according to the Aviation History Online Museum. A total of 3,305 P-63s were produced.