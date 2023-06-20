Tyler resident and businesswoman Jasmine Ware is no stranger to the struggles of being in the corporate world where she said she was often questioned about or discriminated against because of her hair.
With House Bill 567, also known as The Texas CROWN Act, recently signed into law by the Gov. Greg Abbott and set to go into effect Sept. 1, Ware is opening up about her own personal experiences. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.
The bill passed out of the Texas Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support, earning a vote of 143-5 in the Texas House and 29-1 in the Texas Senate.
Adjoa B. Asamoah, the CROWN Coalition co-creator who leads the policy and social impact work, brought the CROWN Act to Rep. Rhetta Bowers, author of the bill, as part of a national civil rights and anti-discrimination movement in 2019, before the DeAndre Arnold case in 2020. Bowers chose to champion the landmark legislation despite having just recently flipped a swing district.
Bowers said she is thankful the bill was signed into law and will improve the lives of countless Texans.
“I am incredibly thankful to the governor for signing the CROWN Act into law. I also owe a great deal of gratitude to Sen. Borris L. Miles, our Senate sponsor, for shepherding the bill through the Senate. I must express my gratitude for CROWN Coalition co-creator Adjoa B. Asamoah, for all of her hard work and support, here on the ground and from afar,” she said. “The CROWN Act is a civil rights law that will improve the lives of countless Texans, and it will be appreciated by more people than we can imagine.”
Ware, who is a Kilgore native, started a career in banking at the young age of 19 in 2012 where she worked in the field for a total of eight years. She started as a bank teller and later moved up to a business and investment banker position.
Ware recalls the difficulty and scrutiny she felt while in the corporate workplace.
“Working in corporate, there were times I struggled with worrying about the styles I selected for my hair, considering the fact that in my profession at that time there were not many African Americans on staff,” she said. “So I always felt I stood out; especially whenever I changed my hair. I was always noticed anytime I changed my hair, not because I had unnatural hair colors or cut but if I had my hair straight for a period and changed to braids, there was always something to be said.”
“There was always a comment to follow when I changed my hair; although the comments were not completely rude they were also not complementing,” Ware added. “Having to hear things like ‘Oh, you changed your hair again or, I thought you had your hair straight’ were the comments I would receive. I never thought how I styled my hair could be so stressful.”
Ware eventually left the banking world after what she believes was blatant discrimination because of her hair.
“I remember being up for a promotion at one of the locations I worked at. During evaluations I asked my manager at that time why I did not receive the promotion; not because I was upset, but I wanted to see what areas I needed to improve in,” she said. “My manager replied and told me that one of the higher-ups felt that I was not professional enough. I asked, 'What do you mean, not professional enough?' I did not understand.”
“I was timely and went above and beyond being there for my team. Her response was how I change my appearance and how I spoke, which I knew appearance meant my hair because we wore uniforms,” Ware said. “This one conversation changed me in so many ways, it made me feel that I could not be myself; shortly after, I resigned.”
Ware explained there are many styles African American women cannot do with their hair due to its texture and expressed gratitude that the issue is being addressed.
‘I am thankful for the CROWN Act. As an African American woman, I want to be comfortable with my hair. I don’t want to feel like my hair is a foreign object on display,” she said. “Although I do believe there should be standards in the workplace, I believe no matter what your race is you should be able to embrace your natural hair without the opinions of others.”
“I believe the CROWN Act passing is going to allow African Americans, both men and women, to express themselves in peace,” Ware said. “I honestly believe that because we can freely be ourselves and at our jobs they will begin to see us flourish even more because we don’t have the stress of how we look as a worry on our shoulders.”
Ware, who has a daughter, had a message for her and all young Black women who will one day go into the working world.
“To my daughter, to every young Black woman that is coming behind me, know that God created you exactly how you were meant to be so continue to uniquely be you and do not take the passing of the CROWN Act for granted,” she said. “Know that this is something that was fought for you to continue to be uniquely you. This CROWN Act passing is another level of freedom; embrace it."
Today Ware is the proud owner of Jazzed Up Hair Braiding as a natural hairstylist, hair growth retailer, business coach, and author.