Chief, the black Labrador retriever, was a gentle, easy-going dog with a big heart who loved to serve, according to his owners.
Patti Mehling said Chief was born with the disposition to be a service animal, and that is what he became as a Therapet since February 2020 until he was fatally shot this month.
"He would bow down to a little bitty nothing dog, and he was just very kind, easy-going," she said.
His Therapet biography said Chief loved people more than dogs, except for his sister Pearl. He loved to run, chase cows, roll in cow patties and have his tummy rubbed.
On Dec. 7, Patti Mehling and her husband Doug were shocked to learn their beloved Chief was shot the day before on or near their property on Eastside Road near Lake Tyler.
Now, alongside the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Mehlings are searching for leads to identify who shot Chief. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (903) 566-6600 or Patti Mehling at (903) 520-6971.
"We are giving a $10,000 reward, but regardless of the reward, (we hope) people just come and do the right thing," she said.
She recalled that on Dec. 6, Chief ran to a neighbor's house and the resident called them believing Chief had been run over but noted he looked fine.
Doug Mehling quickly got to the neighbor's house, and Chief seemed OK until the next morning.
"We took him to the vet, and the vet said he had been shot and showed us the X-ray of where there was some kind of shot all over his body," she said. "He ended up dying that night."
Patti Mehling said they had heard there was someone in the neighborhood area that would shoot a dog, but because of Chief's disposition, they never thought he would get shot.
"All of our neighbors have always known our dogs and they're well-trained, kind and people love them. It never crossed our mind that they would get shot," she said.
Chief was her first and only animal to become a Therapet, which means he was trained to provide animal-assisted therapy at schools, health care facilities and other locations.
He received special training from Judy Parsons and Karen Reid with Therapet.
During his time as a Therapet, Chief stayed at Breckenridge Village of Tyler with the Mehlings' daughter Alex, who has Asperger's syndrome, for two weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
He was also a visitor at Royal Kids Foster Camp, Special Needs Adult Camp, the East Texas Crisis Center, All Saints Episcopal School and AtHome Healthcare.
Patti Mehling noted kids with attention deficit issues focus more and listen to adults because of animal-assisted therapy. She has always had a love for animals.
"I believe in the value of what an animal can bring to a person," she said. "I think being around animals lessens people's anxiety, and it's very calming."
Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck said she was shocked to hear that Chief was shot and killed.
"It's unfathomable to think about a dog being murdered like that. Animals get abused and starved, and it's a horrible thing. They just have a genuine, pure heart for humans," Reineck said. "There aren't really words to express what we're feeling, but this loss is a blow to the entire Therapet family, and we are definitely grieving with the Mehling family."
She added because Chief was certified just before the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, he never had the chance to serve the community in the way that he fully could have.
"It's an immeasurable hole that he's left," Reineck said, adding there's no way to fill the void created by losing an animal.
She encouraged people to donate to Therapet, which is a Tyler-based 100% donor-supported nonprofit, in Chief's memory at therapet.org.