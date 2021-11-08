Although last week's turnout was pretty standard for a constitutional amendments election, Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said she was pleased with the amount of voters who cast a ballot on Election Day.
Out of 148,949 registered voters, 10,831 (7.27%) cast their ballot. Unofficial results show voters passed the eight constitutional amendments and a countywide road and bridge bond for $45 million.
Allcon said more voters cast ballots on Election Day than all of those cast during early voting. Out of the 20 voting locations open, five of them saw 700 or more voters.
“I did not have high hopes for Election Day and it went a lot better than I thought it would, turnout wise," she said, adding a higher overall turnout would've been ideal.
Compared to previous years, the turnout for this election was a bit higher than the 6,077 (4.7%) people who voted in 2017, but not as high as the 17,710 (11.4%) people who voted in 2019, Allcon said. While she was hoping for the numbers to be closer to those in the 2019 election, Allcon said she is glad they were a bit higher than in 2017.
“It was still a little disappointing but it was expected,” she said. “People just don't vote during the constitutional amendments for the most part.”
Constitutional amendment elections are important, but they are not talked about as much by people, Allcon said. Elections were pushed through social media and other outlets, but at the end of the day, not having candidates on the ballot produces a lot less election conversation, Allcon added.
Results from the November elections can be found by visiting https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information/current-election-results