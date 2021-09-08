The 2022 budget for the city of Tyler is formed on the theme "called to serve and protect." This theme was evident in the public hearing for the 2022 budget at Wednesday’s meeting where the city proposed the addition of two more firefighters along with new equipment.
"This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents' needs for state-of-the-art public safety services," said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. "It rebuilds and enhances public safety as we come out of the pandemic. It also ensures those who keep us safe have the tools to stay safe while on the job."
The 2022 budget equals a total cost of about $212 million for operations and capital improvements.
With the safety and responsiveness to citizens' needs in mind, the fire and police funding makes up the largest portion of spending from the general fund budget in 2022. Of that spending, $20,221,548 went towards the Tyler Fire Department.
With the Tyler area growing, the addition of new firefighters will help prepare for the future when a new fire station is needed. Officials have proposed that two positions be added, making a total of 160 sworn fire positions in the city.
The Tyler Fire Department recently offered and ran its first fire academy in 33 years to train and recruit future firefighters. People a part of the program are expected to become firefighters in the fiscal year 2022.
Along with new firefighters, the city also plans to get updated personal protective equipment. The proposed budget includes eight sets of a bunker and protective gear.
With new protective gear, each firefighter is projected to have two sets of personal protective equipment, minimizing the amount of time they will have to wear contaminated equipment.
The purchase of a new tower truck costing about $1.4 million for Fire Station 10 is also in the current budget. A tower truck offers firefighters a safe and secure platform for rescues and it can carry and flow large amounts of water at an ideal angle at scenes.
Recently in 2021, the fire department received a class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office, meaning they are well equipped and prepared to handle fire emergencies. This rating puts them in the top 2% of fire departments in Texas and the top 1% of about 46,000 communities in the U.S.
Tyler Fire Department proves to live out their motto and belief for the community they serve, "our family serving your family," Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard said.
A high rating such as this means a reduction in insurance premiums for both residents and businesses in Tyler.
The police department will also grow as shown in the 2022 budget. There will be an addition of two police officers and two new vehicles. The addition of these officers will make for a total of 201 police officer positions.
City council also discussed the plan for solid waste services and growth for the 2022 budget.
The Solid Waste Department has offered twice-weekly garbage collection for over more than 20 years. This budget proposed a residential rat increase of $2.50, equaling a new total of $19.53 for 2022.
"This rate increase will help ensure that Tyler Solid Waste can continue to fulfill its mission to provide exceptional service that is both economically and environmentally responsible while meeting the needs of our community," said Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow.