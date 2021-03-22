It was three specific pieces of artwork that stood out to activist Maria Elena Lucas as she visited the organized art efforts of her grandson, Gemini’s downtown street art. The art showcased graffiti murals after it was painted by various artists at the street art festival on Saturday.
Lucas has been an activist her entire life, from walking with John Lewis and Jesse Jackson, to seeing the inside of jails herself. Now 81 years old, she has many stories that tell the importance of her work. As an artist herself, Lucas was invited by her grandson to judge the art and share her thoughts on the creative collaborations.
The railroad tracks in downtown Tyler near Rudy’s barbershop is where the first piece of artwork that resonated with Lucas is located. It is in a small section near trees, in an area other artists didn’t touch, on an older building. There was also a couch with graffiti in front of it.
“To me, it seems like a struggle to do all that work and not have the space. Then I looked at the couch, and I said, I wonder which homeless person laid on it,” she said. “God knows what homeless person, woman or man, slept on it or are sleeping on it, especially our homeless veterans. That’s the kind of work we have ahead of us. All my life, I’ve struggled for change."
Gemini said he wasn’t surprised this is the art his grandmother chose that stood out, as this was [original] graffiti piece, which was where the new graffiti derived from.
“The fact that we’re doing all this, those tags over there, that’s where it all started. That’s the basics. That and this couch, that’s the true form of graffiti right there, that’s where it all starts. As far as the styles and each name put out, it’s super cool to see that and then turn around and see all these pieces in full color,” Gemini said.
The second piece of art Lucas talked about was the portrait of a Black man on Rudy’s Barber Shop building.
“He’s on fire, he’s got energy, he’s got, this expression on his face is that of hurt, of pain, of fear and anger, still pulling through. He’s got a stray bottle in his hand, and I saw that as a lighter. I saw that it’s a Black man, but at the very end of that, there’s a name in there that says, ‘Keana’ and that’s the name of one of my granddaughters, I said, oh my God, that’s us, the brown race,” Lucas said.
Lucas said that when Black people struggled, she was right behind them marching and advocating for their rights, but they were the ones who opened the door for Hispanics to also liberate themselves and have freedom.
“They went through a lot of suffering and so did we, and they came out of slavery but we never have,” Lucas said.
Lucas referenced the Wagner Act of 1935, which established the legal right to most workers to join labor unions and to bargain collectively with their employers. Lucas said the law excluded farm workers. Lucas said she became a slave of this system and that she still is.
“I’m still not free, I’m still a slave under that. But because of the Black people, my beautiful brothers and sisters, we’ve been able also to accomplish a lot and to have recognition and not just be treated as undocumented people,” Lucas said.
The last piece of art that resonated with Lucas was the art on Rudy’s Barbershop which included handprints of children.
“They’re the children of the future. Your children and your children’s children. That’s what it symbolizes to me, their strength, that we have to work with it, that we have to change and enable their lives,” Lucas said.
Gemini said the handprints of the children is one part of the project that emphasizes this was a community-led effort.
“We set that up, allowed the kids to do that and it was a real cool thing just to be able to have them participate, so when they come back, they’ll know which one is theirs,” he said.
There were different paints the children could choose and put their handprint on the wall.
“I’m here to celebrate my grandson’s work. What he’s doing, hopefully God willing, this will be a yearly event. It’s God’s work, it’s a mission,” Lucas said.
Lucas traveled from Los Fresnos.
“Growing up as a kid, my grandma’s always been a huge inspiration. At the end of the day, I’ll always just push forward with her in mind. I know I have big shoes to fill, so being a painter herself, it was real cool for her to be able to come out,” Gemini said. “To have her admire and appreciate it just gives me that reassurance, it touches a deep spot in my heart."
She was invited to a lunch with the Democratic Club of Smith County to meet with leaders of the club before an upcoming event she will be speaking at.
Lucas met with Nancy Nichols, Mike Nichols, Tony Johns, Dave Hansen and her son, Hector Garza. They discussed details over their upcoming Zoom meeting that will be open to the public, where Lucas will talk about women’s empowerment and history, her activism history and her upbringing.
The event will take place on Wednesday. Details can be found on the club’s official event page.