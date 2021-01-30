Are you looking for an active, high energy dog? Pets Fur People has just the one for you. His name is Kai. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Kai weighs about 60 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Kai would thrive as a member of an active family – no small children because of his size. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Kai is house trained. Kai will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Kai ,call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm — closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Active, high energy dog Kai seeks family to adopt him
Alex Dominguez
