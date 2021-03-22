CONGRATULATIONS
… to Karlea Duhon, Tyler, Parker Bramlett, Bullard, Hunter Townsend, Alto, Jacob Neal, Palestine, for making the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Angelo State University .
... to Zach Smith, Tyler, Kate Matthews, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Dossey, Tyler, Shelby Hines, Chandler, Jaci White, Lindale, Ashley Alexander, Winnsboro, Cody Fletcher, Gun Barrel City, Claire Fisher, Flint, Cameron Snider, Tyler, Allison Zitek, Whitehouse, Alyse Randolph, Grand Saline, for being named to the Abilene Christian dean's list.
... to Matthew Hook, Canton, Hope Carson, Tyler, Sarah Dooley, Tyler, Emma Little, Tyler, Macey Russell, Holly Lake Ranch, for being named to the dean's list at Harding University.
... to Joshua W. Luper, Bullard, Sidonie Taite Gallinger, League City, for being named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming.
… to Adesola Fashola, Vanessa Griffith, Laura Murphy, Sharon Raissi, Jake Rogers, all of Tyler, and Regan Zivney, Whitehouse, for being named to the president’s list at Sam Houston State University.
... to Cameron Jackson, Kilgore, for being been named to the dean's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
... to Hunter Townsend, Alto, Parker Bramlett, Bullard, Karlea Duhon, Tyler, Jacob Neal, Palestine, for being named to the Angelo State University Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
… to Breanna Bell, Lindale, Lesa Bell, Lindale, Brenna Smith, Tyler, Lexie Witte, Palestine, for being named to the dean’s list at Biola University.
… to Lilia Harlan, Wills Point, for being named to the dean's list at Hamilton College.
... to Deyanira Torres, Mount Pleasant, who was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M International University.
... to Joshua Howell, Tyler, for being named to the dean's list at The Citadel.
...to Kara Kuczkowski, Bullard, Nayelie Molina, Tyler, and Major Tennison, Flint, for graduating from the University of Alabama in December.
...to Macy Parsley, Tyler, for making the president's list at Washburn University.
... to Brianna Bauer, Jacksonville, and Tai Le, Bullard, for being named to the dean's list at Missouri State University.
... to Megan Emily Ann Davis, Tyler, for being named to the dean's list at Iowa State University.
... to Madeline Cromer, Tyler, named to dean's list at Anderson University.
... to Emily Berry, Bullard, Sharon Brockway, Kilgore, Isabella Hill, Henderson, Rachel Rogers, Hideaway, being named to the presidents list at Mississippi College.
... to Katherine Burlingame, Longview, Hailey Hettich, Winnsboro, Megan McGaughey, Tyler, for making the dean's list at Mississippi College.
... … to Andrew Jameson Mackey, Tyler, for graduating from Midwestern State University.
… to Kirby Glenn Shepherd, Jacksonville, for graduating with a degree from Southern Arkansas University.
… to William McBride, Palestine, and Jacob Rowland, Quitman, for making the dean’s list at Eastern New Mexico University's.
… to Kasitlin Norris and Eva Vega, both of Tyler, for being named to the dean’s list at Centenary College.
… to Kristina Cawthon for earning a M.Ed. degree from Concordia University.
… to Devin Andrews, Bullard, for earning the dean’s list at Trine University.
… to Kaitlyn Sides, Frankston, for being named to the South Plains College president's list.
… to Julia Lodi, Wills Point, for being named to the presidents list at Bob Jones University.
… to Judith Flores, Flint, Nickolis Grace, Lindale, Ladarrion Johnson, Marieliza Martinez, Sharon Raissi, Idodalia Ramos, Idodalia Ramos, Jake Rogers, Shawn Scott, Tyler, Katheryn Nipp, Whitehouse, for graduating from
… to Susannah Searcy Abernathy, Longview, Abigail Gene Galyean, Henderson, Jackson Henry Stone, Tyler, for being named to the honor roll list at the University of Mississippi.
… to Susannah Searcy Abernathy, Longview, Abigail Gene Galyean, Henderson, Jackson Henry Stone, Tyler, for graduating from Angelo State University.
Cydney Lee Dement Jacksonville, Makana Isabel Morton, Kilgore, Hunter Ryan Fleming, Quitman.