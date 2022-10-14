A woman who has written numerous books on the history of the White House brought her expertise on first ladies to Friday's 89th Texas Rose Festival Ladies Luncheon.
Jennifer Pickens said being asked to speak during the event at the Tyler Junior College Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Science Center was “incredibly special."
Visiting East Texas is “very personal,” because her father's side of the family is from the area, she said.
Pickens' books include “Christmas at the White House,” “Pets at the White House” and “Entertaining at the White House: Decades of Presidential Traditions.”
At Friday's luncheon, she went through about 60 years of first ladies, talking about how they impacted the White House and the nation.
Pickens said her friend and past Rose Queen Louise Griffeth has told her ”the most important thing you can do is be a cheerleader for everybody.”
“(Griffeth) has taught us all how to be great cheerleaders, and I do think that's what these wonderful girls coming today, making their debut in Tyler, are learning — how to cheer on the Tyler community, how to cheer on each other and how to be wonderful people,” Pickens said. “I think y’all are really learning how to be a great first lady when you do that because like Louise, the greatest first ladies are those that are cheerleaders for our country.”
Jacqueline Kennedy
Pickens said she believes Kennedy is “incredibly underestimated.”
“When we think about Jacqueline Kennedy, we think about her youth, her glamour, her clothes, but truly at the end of the day Jackie Kennedy's truly an underestimated person,” she said. “She has done some really significant things.”
Kennedy originated the concept of the White House being a “world stage” and applied soft diplomacy, Pickens said.
She wanted people to come to the White House and enjoy the visit. She also implemented the use of round tables at state dinners to make them feel more intimate and put emphasis on having good food, Pickens said.
Kennedy also designed the White House rose garden and started the arrival ceremony to welcome arriving dignitaries.
Pat Nixon
“When we hear about and think about the Nixons, I don't think she's given much credit,” Pickens said. “I think she might be the least appreciated first lady.”
In the eight years she was first lady, Nixon was “able to make (the White House) really what it is today,” she said.
Nixon added lights to the front of the White House so it could be seen at night and began offering garden tours. Pickens said Nixon liked for people to see the White House, inside and outside.
Many of the Christmas traditions that remain at the White House stemmed from Nixon and her love of the holiday, such as a traditional gingerbread house and poinsettias.
“I really think the White House is on a human scale, and that's what makes it so powerful and so wonderful,” Pickens said. “It's our house, it's not a castle.”
Betty Ford
This family played a part in “humanizing” the White House, Pickens said.
Ford did not let the “pageantry” of events at the White House die, but did them in her own way. Ford enjoyed highlighting arts and crafts, and she would study what visiting dignitaries believed or had an interest in to incorporate it into their stay or at a dinner.
During Ford's time as first lady, events always were fun at the White House, Pickens said. The family enjoyed dancing and often would incorporate it at the end of events, even after long days.
Pickens said one interesting fact is that first daughter Susan Ford was the first and only daughter to have her prom at the White House.
“That was the idea of the Ford White House — they had fun without sacrificing that pomp and pageantry,” she said.
Pickens also spoke about Lady Bird Johnson, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.