An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of CR 223.
“I believe we have transported about 15 dogs to shelters, one Prairie Dog, and one Macaw (parrot),” Smith said.
A Smith County animal control officer “received a fairly serious bite to the leg” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.
This past week, Smith said the department was actively investigating a case at the home.
This story will be updated as more information is available.