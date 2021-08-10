Abortion groups that filed a lawsuit about Texas' upcoming fetal heartbeat law against 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson are requesting a federal judge stop enforcement of the legislation until the lawsuit is resolved.
Over the weekend, the abortion providers involved in the lawsuit, including Whole Woman’s Health and Planned Parenthood, filed a motion requesting the judge in the Austin-based federal court sign a temporary order halting the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, a law set to go into effect Sept. 1 that bans abortion in Texas about six weeks into a pregnancy.
The law, authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, allows people to sue a physician who performs an abortion and to possibly be awarded no less than $10,000 in statutory damages, according to the text of the bill.
The class-action suit filed July 13 in federal court seeks to stop officials lik, of the 114th District Court, and Smith County District Clerk Penny Clarkston from processing potential abortion-related lawsuits against providers. Right to Life East Texas Director Mark Lee Dickson is also named in the lawsuit.
Whole Woman's Health and other abortion providers said in the document requesting a halt to enforcement that abortion patients would "immediately suffer irreparable harm in the form of deprivation of their constitutional rights."
The document states either a temporary stop to enforcement or a final judgment in the case is needed before Sept. 1 to ensure the state's residents' right to have a safe abortion.
If approved by the federal court’s judge, Jackson, Clarkston and others would be stopped from enforcing the bill as a law until a final judgment is reached in the lawsuit.
The abortion providers noted that Jackson and others have filed motions in court that the lawsuit should be dismissed based on a lack of jurisdiction. The providers said they intend to file documents opposing these motions by 5 p.m. Wednesday to show the federal court does have jurisdiction.
Jackson’s attorney, Shane McGuire, on Aug. 4 filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
He stated the plaintiffs in the case cannot make claims against Jackson because of sovereign immunity, meaning a person can’t sue the government without consent from the government.
McGuire called the plaintiffs’ sought-after relief a “thinly-veiled request for this court to tell Judge Jackson how to be a judge.” He asked the court to dismiss the claims against Jackson without any further burdens of litigation.
During a news conference at the Axia Center in Tyler on Aug. 4, Jackson said he added that the out-of-state and out-of-county groups are trying to tell judges in East Texas how to do their jobs.
Whole Woman’s Health said in its motion the abortion providers are likely to succeed on the merits of due process, equal protection, First Amendment and federal preemption claims.
In the motion, the abortion providers attached a transcript of the news conference that Jackson, Hughes and McGuire held at the Axia Center.