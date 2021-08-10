Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court on Aug. 4 speaks about a lawsuit that he is named in and that challenges Senate Bill 8, also known as the “heartbeat bill,” at the Axia Center in Tyler. State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, authored the bill that prohibits abortions after six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. SB 8 is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.