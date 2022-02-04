Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Friday to provide an update on the state's ongoing response to severe winter weather conditions.

Abbott said the power grid continues to be reliable and fully functioning, even at peak demand.

"The Texas power grid is more reliable and resilient than it has ever been, and we are continuing to actively respond to the impact of this winter storm," Abbott said. "Over two dozen of our state agency partners are working collaboratively to ensure that Texans continue to have the resources they need to stay safe."

Texas will experience freezing temperatures over the next few days, but Abbott said the power grid has performed well and will continue to do so. Power demand reached 69,000 megawatts Friday morning, and the State of Texas does not expect demand to exceed that amount for the rest of this weather event.

He credited the grid's strength to a variety of strategies including winterization, the availability of alternate fuels, the designation of natural gas facilities as critical infrastructure, and a 15% increase in power generation capacity compared to last year.

Abbott said there were currently 20,000 Texans without power due to local power issues such as high winds, ice on power lines, and downed trees and branches. Texans are encouraged to contact their local power provider if they experience an outage.