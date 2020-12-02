Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be coming to Texas in about two weeks.
In his announcement, Abbott said the CDC has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Texas for December.
These vaccines are set to arrive during the week of Dec. 14 to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the vaccine distribution principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
Additional allotments from the CDC will be made later this month, and more are expected in January and the following months.
"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Abbott said. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."