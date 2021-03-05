During a visit to Tyler on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott teamed with state Sen. Bryan Hughes to promote proposed legislation that they say will improve free speech for Texans on social media.
Sitting in the Plaza Tower atrium, Abbott and Hughes, R-Mineola, discussed Senate Bill 12, the bill that Hughes authored to stop social media companies from censoring Texans based on their shared viewpoints.
The bill recently was sent to the Senate’s Committee on State Affairs. If approved by both houses of the Legislature and Abbott, the legislation would go into effect Sept. 1.
Abbott began his comments on SB 12 by commending Hughes on his commitment to fighting for freedom. He also said he’s proud of East Texas.
“There is nobody in the Texas Capitol who goes to work every single day fighting for freedom more than Senator Bryan Hughes,” Abbott said.
“I’m proud that he fights for the town that I grew up in, Longview, Texas. I know it’s not Tyler. When we went to the big city, we went to Tyler, Texas," he said jokingly.
Abbott said Hughes is stepping up to see that “conservative speech will not be canceled in the state of Texas.” The governor said First Amendment is under assault by social media companies.
“There is a dangerous movement spreading across the country to try to silence conservative ideas, religious beliefs,” Abbott said. “Texas is taking a stand against big tech political censorship. We’re not going to allow it in the Lone Star state.”
Through Hughes’ bill, Texans who have had their social media censored would have the chance to file a lawsuit against companies such as Facebook and Twitter.
“The United States of America was built on freedom of speech and healthy public debate,” Abbott said. “Big tech’s efforts to silence conservative viewpoints is un-American, un-Texan and it is unacceptable. And pretty soon it’s going to be against the law in the state of Texas.”
Abbott and Hughes noted social media platforms have become the modern-day town square, where people can share their opinions and debate.
Hughes added some people are seeking to censor the “town square” and enforce silence.
“If you have a viewpoint different from theirs, they want to shut you up. That’s not the American way and that is not the Texas way,” Hughes said. “So they enforce that silence for people that don’t agree with their agenda on religion or on politics or on freedom.”
He said SB 12 would provide a way for Texans to get back online when they’ve been mistreated. Abbott and Hughes hope the bill can serve as a guide for other states.
“We don’t allow your phone company to cut you off if they don’t like your politics. Your cable company can't cut you off because of your religion,” Hughes said. “Social media are common carriers, they cannot discriminate against people — it’s in violation of the First Amendment.”
“You still can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater, but your religious speech, your political speech, your opinion, sharing news that’s your fundamental Texan and American right,” Hughes said.
In addition to SB 12, Abbott also addressed multiple concerns, including recent winter storm-related power outages, COVID-19 order changes and President Joe Biden’s response to Abbott removing the state mask mandate.
State COVID-19 Orders and Mask Changes
Abbott detailed how this March is different in comparison to roughly a year ago regarding the COVID-19 response, such as personal protective equipment, testing capacity, treatment methods and vaccinations.
Texas’ statewide mask mandate, which went into effect in July, is set to expire Wednesday, Abbott announced Tuesday. Businesses also will be able to reopen to 100% capacity.
“Last March, people had no idea what the disease was. Most people had no idea what PPE stood for, and now we have PPE in abundant supply,” he said. “This time last March, we had zero test kits to be able to test people for whether or not they had COVID-19. But more importantly, there was great confusion about what the appropriate standards were so that we would be able to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
He noted that last fall, physicians began using antibody therapy and other drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. He said the distribution of vaccines has increased since it began in December.
“Over the past week, we’ve administered more than 1.2 million vaccines and averaged well over 150,000 vaccines per day,” Abbott said. “The most important thing I can tell you is we have focused on the population most likely to lose lives or be hospitalized because of being exposed to COVID-19, and that is people of age 65 or older. When the order goes to effect next Wednesday, more than half of all of our seniors will have received a vaccine shot.”
Studies show many Texans who want the vaccine will be able to do so by early May, Abbott said, adding that positivity rate and hospitalization numbers are going in the right direction.
“The state of Texas is in a totally different situation. We are in a situation where it is safe to open 100%,” he said. “Every Texan here and across the state has learned for the past year the safe strategies to stay safe and to remain safe. And we encourage people to continue wearing masks and practicing safe practices to ensure everyone can get back to work. Texas will be continuing to lead the United States of America in economic growth and job creation.”
Abbott said within his recent executive order ending the mask mandate he added a safeguard for county judges to exercise local authority over COVID-19 precautions.
The order states that if any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas reached above 15% hospital bed capacity in that region for seven consecutive days, a county judge within that region can use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
But the county judges cannot impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders or impose penalties for not wearing a face mask. County-level restrictions can’t include reducing business capacity to lower than 50% for any type of entity, the executive order states.
Response to President Biden’s Comments
Abbott also addressed how Biden called his decision to remove the statewide mask mandate and reopen businesses “Neanderthal thinking.”
“Obviously that’s the kind of language you expect a president not to use. You’d expect him to be above that, but it shows he doesn’t know the achievements we have seen in Texas in regard to slowing the spread and increasing vaccinations,” he said.
Abbott then criticized Biden’s decision to release asylum seekers into South Texas who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“What’s worse, it couldn’t have been the worst day for him to say that because the same day he said that, it was revealed that the Biden administration was bringing illegal immigrants into Texas and releasing them into the U.S., and some of the people are COVID positive in Texas and elsewhere in the country,” Abbott said. “The president and his administration need to step up and stop this program, stop promoting illegal immigration, and stop allowing people to come in and spread COVID. It’s extremely dangerous”
Power Outages
Following lengthy rolling electrical outages last month, Abbott said Friday what happened in Texas during the winter storm is “unacceptable” and lawmakers are investigating to determine solutions.
“People pay their power bills, they expect to get power. For power to be shut down is reprehensible,” he said. “We’ve already identified some of the root causes of this, but more importantly we’ve identified solutions to this.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the regulatory agency that oversees the state power grid, has seen a series of departures from its leaders after millions of Texans were without power.
Abbott said the legislative session this year will not end without ensuring power never goes down in Texas again.
“People in East Texas or any place in Texas won’t have to experience this episode ever again,” he said.