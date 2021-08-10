Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed David Iglesias to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) for a term set to expire Sept. 28, 2021. The commission protects significant resources, provides information services, inspiring and supporting research, education and reading, and increases current and future generations’ ability for achievement.
David Iglesias, of Tyler, is the Principal Attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and in other courts and jurisdictions.
Iglesias volunteers with UT Health East Texas, UT Health Tyler, The Federalist Society, Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation and other organizations.
Iglesias received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.