Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines three days ago when he issued an executive order lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increased capacity of all businesses, concert venues and facilities back to 100 percent.
On Friday, Abbott and State Sen. Bryan Hughes were in Tyler to discuss issues with social media, which you can read on page 1.
It was unknown if Abbott would field questions from the press. Hughes’ team was willing to answer questions and was hoping there would be time.
After making an emphatic final statement on the censoring being done by social media companies, Abbott looked to the press and asked for questions.
He could have said “thank you” and left after the wave of criticism he received across the nation, but he welcomed questions from everyone. he took questions on the masks, on the chance of COVID-19 coming back, he addressed spring break and the schools, the hospitals and went into other issues including President Biden’s decisions at the border. He was even asked about being called a “neanderthal” by the president.
Sure, there will be people who do not agree with what Abbott said in Tyler, but he did not dodge a single question. Hughes chimed in as well on several of the questions.
There was a light moment when Abbott discussed his love for Longview where he spent a lot of his early years and joked he made the trip over to “the big city” of Tyler.
Before that, I wanted to know what Abbott felt about the loss of power for so long for so many residents. There has been a blame game going on in Austin and leaders of power companies resigning. Sure many were without water and some still have to boil, but with power, there is that opportunity to cook and have clean water in an emergency.
Abbott, who was critical of ERCOT during the ice and snow storm from Sunday, Feb. 14 to the following weekend, did not pass the buck this time.
In fact, Abbott not only said something would be done, he made some bold statements just as I was finishing the question.
“Let’s be clear about something,” Abbott said, pointing his finger to the camera, not at any one person, but talking to the residents of Texas and probably to his critics as well. “First, what happened in Texas is completely unacceptable. People pay their power bills, they expect to get power. For power to be shut down is reprehensible.
“We’ve already identified some of the root causes of this, but more importantly we’ve identified solutions to this. Let me tell you something, we are not going to end this Legislative session without ensuring that the power never goes down in Texas again,” Abbott said. “People in East Texas or any place in Texas won’t have to experience this episode ever again.”
As Hughes nodded in approval, a large crowd of onlookers in the Plaza Tower on College Avenue in Tyler erupted in applause.
In a state where it’s more important to keep the power grid going when everyone, even in tents, is running an air conditioner, Abbott made some bold statements and is holding the Legislature accountable to come up with a solution.
After living through no heat and water, it was good to finally hear accountability instead of blame. Abbott gave answers. Now we can look for results.
John Anderson is the regional editor of the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph. He can be reached at janderson@mroberts media.com.