Nova was abandoned at Pets Fur People recently and is now available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 75 pounds and is about 3 years old. Unfortunately, not much is known about Nova’s history. She has a sweet gentle disposition and is submissive. Nova has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova would be best suited in a family with older children because of her size. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Nova, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man who stole from elderly couple indicted, bail at $1.5 million
-
Grand jury indicts Tyler man on murder charges
-
Tyler police: Teen arrested in accidental shooting death of 17-year-old
-
Tyler woman indicted by grand jury for leaving child in closet
-
Editorial: Our investigation and actions after a cutline was changed in print