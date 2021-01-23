Pet of the Week 01242021

Nova was abandoned at Pets Fur People recently and is now available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 75 pounds and is about 3 years old. Unfortunately, not much is known about Nova’s history. She has a sweet gentle disposition and is submissive. Nova has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova would be best suited in a family with older children because of her size. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Nova, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Callynth Photography

Nova was abandoned at Pets Fur People recently and is now available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 75 pounds and is about 3 years old. Unfortunately, not much is known about Nova’s history. She has a sweet gentle disposition and is submissive. Nova has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova would be best suited in a family with older children because of her size. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Nova, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Recommended For You


Tags