The downtown square was overflowing with creativity Saturday during the second annual Tyler Art Fest.
The event was created to showcase local artists, artisans and musicians in East Texas and beyond, according to artist and event co-chair Dace Kidd.
“Last year, we had 50 participants and just over 500 guests,” Kidd said. “This year we have 100 participants.”
All downtown art studios, galleries and spaces were open during the festival with special performances and exhibitions.
Kidd said the arts and the festival are something everyone can enjoy.
“Tyler Art Festival is for everyone no matter their age. The showcased art (ranges) from paintings and drawings to sculpture, photography and anything in between,” she said. “It is a great event to support local artists, artisans and musicians.”
Kidd’s passion for art led her to start the nonprofit organization Tyler Art Lift. She said she is extremely pleased to see the art scene growing in the Tyler area.
“Tyler’s art scene is growing rapidly, and downtown is leading the way. Anyone who would like to get involved with arts in Tyler are welcome to reach out to the City of Tyler Main Street department to learn more about opportunities and events hosted by the city,” she said.
Artist and Tyler Art Festival vendor Kaylee Corey, owner of Groovy Dreams Art, echoed that excitement.
Corey, who started creating art during the pandemic, said she fell in love with it and hasn’t looked back.
“I started dabbling in it in 2020; there really wasn’t anything else to do,” she said. “I fell in love with it and my friends and family showed an interest in my work, so I just went with it.”
“I was here last year, and it has grown so much in just a year,” she said. “It’s really a wonderful thing to see and makes me really happy.”
The Tyler Art Festival collaborated with the Tyler Film Festival to bring the area a full three days, starting on Thursday, of entertainment and cultural activities.
The event also included live music, art activities and more.
For more information, visit the Tyler Art Festival webpage.
To view more photos, go here.