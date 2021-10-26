JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville and surrounding area residents flocked to downtown Jacksonville on Monday for some Halloween fun. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Downtown Merchants hosted their annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event. More than 50 vendors lined Commerce Street with their cars decorated and trunks filled with candy.
The Jacksonville Cherokee Charmers were on hand to pass out candy as well and the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments.
A Costume Contest sponsored by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation took place and entertainment was provided by Boogie Butt Productions.
Jacksonville resident Britian McKinney, who brings her three children each year, said it was a fun event for the whole family.
“My kids loving dressing up and coming to Trunk or Treat. They are all about the costumes and candy,” said McKinney. “Plus, it benefits a good cause.”
Vendors, who started handing out candy at 5 p.m. and continued until it was gone, were set up in downtown Jacksonville at Commerce and Main. Admission was $1 or one canned good per family.
Thousands of children dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes attended the event, which benefits H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment), and the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president Peggy Renfro said 2019 was the largest crowd they’ve ever had and felt like this year might be close to that number.
“In 2019 we had more than 4,000 people attend; this year feels close to that number,” said Renfro. “The event has been going on for more than a decade and this year we have over 50 vendors.
Renfro went on to say it was good to see the businesses come together and have fun for the community.
“This was a community event that the downtown businesses wanted to host along with other businesses,” she said. “It’s great to see the businesses dress up and enjoy this fun time of year with the kiddos.”