JACKSONVILLE — A three-day spring break event this week in Jacksonville was all about getting outside, gardening and sustainable lifestyles.
Nonprofit group YOU! EMPOWER hosted A Taste of Spring at Jacksonville’s community garden, which included garden activities, seed planting and outdoor projects, culminated Wednesday with a message from Mayor Randy Gorham, a song by Rock Hill Baptist Church young singer and a farm-to-table experience.
You! Empower, which provides disadvantaged women and families with resources for a self-sustainable lifestyle, was founded in 2018. Executive Director Sandra Fry said its vision is to serve people in Cherokee County and around Northeast Texas.
Fry said spring breaking provided an opportunity to get local children involved in the community garden and to offer outdoor fun and activities.
“This event allows the local communities an opportunity to learn and share knowledge on food production, which we at You! Empower believe it is essential to leading a self-sustainable lifestyle,” she said. “Communities throughout Cherokee County and beyond have been challenged over the past two years due to the pandemic and now concerns for the food supply chain. We are creating an environment to recharge people’s interest in gardening and obtaining sustainable lifestyles through food production.”
Fry said the event was accessible to families with limited resources while providing something good for everyone — getting outside.
“Parents of many children and youth have limited resources and lack of discretionary income to take a Spring Break holiday. We hope this event will help fill that gap. And of course, just being outdoors is a good thing for most individuals and the public’s health,” Fry said. “We envision the garden becoming a hub for the community where positive interaction, producing food, training and teaching our next generation on food production and empowering women and families becomes the norm not the exception.”
The nonprofit has wanted to launch an event like A Taste of Spring since its inception after recognizing the need to fully engage communities by creating an environment that will empower people and create an excitement toward local food production, according to Fry.
“When families thrive, communities thrive,” she said.
YOU! EMPOWER offers four core programs: Christian Women Job Corps, Getting Ahead in a Just-Gett’in-By World, Lead to Learn and Em-Food-POWER.
For more information about YOU! EMPOWER, call (903) 339-8605 or email sandra.fry@youempower.org.