The Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum in downtown Tyler allows visitors to get a glimpse of what a residence looked like at least 100 years ago.
Originally built in 1859 as a one-story, four-room house on a nine-acre wooded parcel of land, a second story was later added to the home.
Dr. Samuel Adams Goodman, who relocated his family from South Carolina, bought the home in 1866 and his son Dr. Williams Jefferies Goodman purchased the home in 1867 upon marrying Mary Priscilla Gaston.
In 1939, Sallie Goodman-LeGrand, the daughter of Dr. William Jefferies Goodman and Mary Priscilla Gaston, donated the house and its nine acres to the city of Tyler to be opened as a museum.
Now, for a limited time, people can not only tour the home, but also view quilts from both the Goodman family and others from around that time period.
Debbie Isham, museum curator, said the latest exhibit features two quilts, including one from the 1830s and another from the 1880s, owned by the Goodman family. The other 14 quilts were donated by a local quilter and date back from the 1830s to 1930s.
Both Goodman quilts are each in one of the upstairs bedrooms. The 1830s Goodman family quilt is small baby’s quilt.
Each of the quilts are hand-sewn and have their distinct, named patterns. Isham said the quilts require careful attention, such as using protective tissue and gloves and keeping them away from direct sunlight.
“When you fold a quilt, there’s a certain way to fold a quilt to not damage the fabric,” she said. “They’re all hand-sewn and (use) the precise cutting to make the patterns. They were true crafters.”
The house also features furnishings from the original family, and allows visitors to see what life was like in decades ago in Tyler.
“It’s preserving history,” Isham said. “This family was instrumental in getting the railroad in the 1870s.”
This antique quilt display will be available for viewing through Feb. 27. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission to the museum is free; however, a suggested $2 donation is encouraged to go toward the day-to-day operations of the museum.
Isham said the donations help provide for restoration efforts that are ongoing to maintain the building.
She added that the restoration initiative is a five-phase plan with the first phase of foundation and masonry complete. The second phase includes roof repair and addressing water damage at the top of the home.
“We’re just preserving Tyler’s history, and we want to continue preserving Tyler’s history,” Isham said.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitors have to wear a mask during their tours and the amount of people is limited to five.
The museum is located at 624 N. Broadway Ave.