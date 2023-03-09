After three years in the works, the Bullard ISD Athletic Complex finally broke ground Wednesday afternoon.
“This truly is a great day to be a Panther,” said Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee.
The voter-approved Bullard Bond 2022 project will be a new home for Panther baseball, softball and tennis.
The complex will feature 12 tennis courts, artificial turf surfaces for the baseball and softball fields, covered batting cages, in-dugout team restroom facilities, spectator restrooms and full concessions.
“It’s super exciting and nice to get a refreshed, clean look,” said Hadison Fults, senior pitcher for Panther softball.
The projected completion is scheduled for a year from now.
“I’m a little sad I won’t be here to use it but I am grateful that my teammates will continue our legacy by using the field to their advantage,” Fults said.
A Facility Advisory Committee with nearly 50 parents, staff members and community leaders toured the district and reviewed data to identify potential needs and make recommendations regarding a bond election.
“This is long overdue,” said Board of Trustee member, Brian Vestal. “It needed to happen... for the students.”
“Bullard is growing exponentially,” Lee said. “We need to be planning for the future, not just for right now.”
Looking at demographic studies, the committee put together plans to accommodate for the upward trajectory of a growing population.
“We are so proud of our community for getting behind this bond,” said Board of Trustee member, Susie Saxion.
The new complex, under Proposition B, will cost $21 million.
With its own price tag of $82 million, Proposition A will include a new middle school, renovations to existing middle school and much more.
“We owe a big thank you to the community,” said Bullard ISD Board of Trustees president Cory Zahirniak. “This would not have been possible without the support of the community. The teachers, coaches and parents all developed the plans… the community voted on it but this doesn’t happen without y’all.”
The Golden Shovel Ceremony consisted of baseball, softball and tennis athletes, as well as the coaches, trainers, Board of Trustees, and Lee.
“We are so proud of what the community has entrusted us to do,” said Lee.