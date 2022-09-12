CHANDLER — Matt and Tonya Kauffman knew they wanted to open a business when they moved to Texas four years ago — a dream that has came true with the opening of their bakery.
Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler offers customers freshly baked goods and a variety of coffees.
The couple, who now live in Brownsboro, said the response to their business has “exceeded expectations."
“We have had outstanding feedback from the community, and they blew it up all over Facebook,” Tonya Kauffman said. “So it's been really good.”
She said they have received support from their family, friends and church over the years, but it is hard to know how things will go with a new business, adding there's always thought of whether people will like your family recipes or if people will continue to support you.
The support the business has received has helped remove some of those thoughts, she said, and the community has proven to be big supporters of small businesses.
“We've just been pleasantly surprised at the support and the kindness of people,” Kauffman Kauffman said. “We find people in Texas overall are just really kind, but Chandler has been awesome.”
She has been baking for more than 20 years, she said, adding that her mother taught her everything she knows, from baking to decorating cakes.
Tonya Kauffman said she and her husband come from an Amish-Mennonite background, “which is deeply cultural in baking and in food.” As such, it has always been something they’ve had a passion for.
“I really like feeding people; I really like bringing joy to people," she said. "I really like knowing that when somebody comes in that they like a certain flavor or they really like a certain pastry or whatever — I just really like serving people. It seems really cliché to say, but I really just like making people happy.”
“It’s a little bright spot in the day even if you’re having a crappy day,” Tonya said.
Honeycomb Bakery sells a variety of baked goods including cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, muffins, cookies, breakfast and lunch pockets and more. Out of everything, Tony said cinnamon rolls are the best sellers.
She said they soon will begin selling made-to-order baked goods such as cakes and cheesecakes. Gluten-free cookie options also will be available in the coming weeks.
The bakery's hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tonya Kauffman aid the times are subject to change.
For more information about the business, visit its Facebook page.