ALTO — Hundreds of people filled the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto Wednesday night to honor Devonte Mumphrey, a high school sophomore who collapsed and died during a home basketball Tuesday night.
Friends, family and fellow students gathered to remember Mumphrey as they sang, prayed and shared memories of the 15-year-old basketball player.
A large photo of Mumphrey wearing his number 13 jersey stood surrounded by candlelight at the front of the parking lot during the vigil, which began with a prayer followed by the singing of “Amazing Grace.”
The family’s pastor, the Rev. Dusty Lee, shared heartfelt words about Mumphrey, describing him as the light.
“Vonte was a light in everyone’s life. Tonight, we will all light each other’s and continue on that light,” Lee said. “And it won’t stop here. We will continue to be that light each and every day to others the way Vonte was a light for us.”
Lee visited with the family home earlier in the day.
“They are doing as well as can be expected. Of course they are in shock,” he said after the visit.
"We have a great community and there are several people loving on them, bringing food and doing everything they can to help out," Lee said. "They've been given a lot of resources.”
Lee also shared his thoughts on Mumphrey and his talent as an athlete.
"Devonte was an amazing young man, intelligent. I never saw him upset. He definitely exceeded his 15 years,” he said. “He lived to play sports. He was an exceptional athlete.”
This past year, Mumphrey was named District 22-2A Newcomer of the Year in basketball. He was one of 10 players in the state to be nominated for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball for Week 12 of this season.
In the statement released Tuesday night, Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said grief counselors and local pastors would be on campus Wednesday following the loss.
“During the coming days and weeks, we will provide our students, staff, and community the support needed to process the tragedy,” West said in the statement.
A bank account has been set up at Bancorp South in Alto that is accepting donations in remembrance of Mumphrey.