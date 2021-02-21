The wait is over.

During the week before the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, could have their first baby during the game.

However, the due date was several weeks later, and today, their child was born. Mahomes and Matthews posted the same photo on their social media channels today.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born Saturday and weighs 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

Their story based in Tyler has captured the hearts of America with their story, dating since their early high school years at Whitehouse ISD to separate colleges, his career in the NFL and her career as a professional soccer player and now an entrepreneur.

Here are stories from the pregnancy photo shoot:

The family is arriving in Kansas City as Brittany Matthews posted another stunning photo shoot from her pregnancy.

In an Instagram post today, she said, "Ready to meet you baby girl."

IMG_1187.jpg

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews posted a photo shoot of final days of pregnancy photos that were viewed over 200,000 times in the first hour.

Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, said in a post, "Beautiful!!! Waiting patiently to meet my granddaughter." Randi Mahomes has left Tyler and is now with her family waiting for the baby.

The family is together waiting, as Jackson Mahomes (jacksonmahomes on Instagram and TikTok and twitter) has posted fun family photos.

IMG_1184 2.jpg

The Whitehouse couple post is on Matthews' Instagram page (brittanylynne) with Patrick in a sharp suit and Brittany wearing a majestic gown.

MahomesBrit.jpg

A photo shoot of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews posted on Instagram today, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Here is a timeline of the "Year it Was" for the couple and a look back by Brandon Ogden back to 2013:

Sept. 1, 2020: Mahomes gets Super Bowl ring and gets engaged to Brittany Matthews.

Sept. 29, 2020: Matthews announces she and Mahomes are expecting a child.

Oct. 21, 2020: Mahomes and Matthews announce that their expected child is a girl.

Patrick Mahomes had about as good of a 2020 as possible.

Now, he’s looking to start 2021 the same way 2020 started — with another Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Last season, Mahomes finished his season in Miami, Florida, as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

Here is a look back at Mahomes’ 2020 — The Year it Was:

Feb. 2, 2020: Mahomes led the Chiefs to a win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, and he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 29 yards on nine carries on the ground.

02152020_tmt_news_THEPLAY_Mahomes_Whitehouse.jpg

Patrick Mahomes completes a third-down play to Tyreek Hill in the Super Bowl, just as he was hit. He completed the pass, erased a 10-point deficit and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Feb. 3, 2020: Mahomes visits Disney World.

Super Bowl Chiefs Mahomes Football

Under a shower of confetti, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, responds to cheering fans with Mickey Mouse during a parade in the team's honor at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Feb. 5, 2020: The Chiefs have their celebratory parade. Mahomes chugged a beer. He also caught another beer from a fan and chugged it. Mahomes then passed a beer to a cameraman, who chugged the beer. Mahomes also threw a football to a kid in the crowd.

Super Bowl Parade Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

May 23, 2020: Mahomes spoke at Texas Tech’s virtual graduation

June 2, 2020: Mahomes was named to the NFL’s All-Under-25 Team.

June 4, 2020: Mahomes posts video on Twitter with other NFL players about racial equality labeled #StrongerTogether.

June 20, 2020: Whatburger announced it was answering Mahomes’ wish of bringing a Whataburger to Kansas City.

July 6, 2020: Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth $503 million — the richest contract in sports history.

July 10, 2020: Mahomes competes in American Century Championship golf tournament.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes competing recently in the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nev.

July 14, 2020: Mahomes was revealed on the cover of GQ Magazine.

Patrick Mahomes cover of GQ

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of the August edition of GQ.

July 28, 2020: Mahomes became a member of the Kansas City Royals ownership group.

Patrick Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium. Mahomes has an ownership stake in the Royals.

Sept. 1, 2020: Mahomes gets Super Bowl ring and gets engaged to Brittany Matthews.

Sept. 29, 2020: Matthews announces she and Mahomes are expecting a child.

Mahomes.JPG

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes show off an ultrasound photo of their baby.

Oct. 21, 2020: Mahomes and Matthews announce that their expected child is a girl.

IMG_6177.jpg

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes revealed the gender of their baby with a social media video on Oct. 21, 2020. 

Oct. 28, 2020: Mahomes asks for an NBA team to come to Kansas City.

Nov. 6, 2020: Mahomes earns presidential votes.

Dec. 8, 2020: Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Sports Illustrated after being selected as a Sportsperson of the Year.

Dec. 10, 2020: Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes.

Patrick Mahomes Shoe

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has partnered with Adidas to release a new shoe that is inspired by the Whitehouse Wildcats.

Dec. 22, 2020: Mahomes earns 342,353 Pro Bowl votes, the most in the NFL.

History:

Sept. 17, 1995: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is born in Tyler to parents Randi (Martin) Mahomes and Pat Mahomes

Pat, Patrick and Randi

Young Patrick Mahomes is shown with his father Pat Mahomes, while with the Minnesota Twins, and his mother, Randi Martin Mahomes.

Courtesy photo

Summer 2010: Mahomes helps Tyler reach the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan.

Jan 10, 2013: Mahomes is named the American State Bank Player of the Year

Whitehouse QB Mahomes repeats as ASB Player of the Year

Whitehouse quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a senior, accepts the American State Bank Player of the Year trophy from Tim Haugh, ASB General Manager of Consumer Finance, during Thursday's banquet at Hollytree Country Club. Along with the trophy, Mahomes receives a $10,000 academic scholarship.

Spring 2013: Mahomes helps lead Whitehouse to the UIL state baseball tournament for the first time.

Nov. 9, 2013: Mahomes and the Whitehouse Wildcats defeat John Tyler, 55-54, for the District 16-4A title. Mahomes threw for 371 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Top Cats: Lions, Wildcats honored on 16-4A team

Whitehouse junior QB Patrick Mahomes, shown with the football against John Tyler, was honored as the District 16-4A Offensive MVP. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Dec. 20, 2013: Mahomes was selected as the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors football Player of the Year

Feb. 5, 2014: Mahomes signs with Texas Tech.

March 11, 2014: Mahomes outdueled Mount Pleasant’s Michael Kopech, who is now on the Chicago White Sox. Mahomes threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Summer 2016: Mahomes announces he’s leaving baseball to focus on football.

Oct. 22, 2016: Mahomes broke the NCAA FBS records for single-game total offense with 819 yards in a loss to Oklahoma. He tied the NCAA record for single game passing yards with 734. He fell one short of the record for most attempts at 88.

Patrick Mahomes' last game as a Red Raider? Texas Tech and Baylor meet for post-turkey game Friday

Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes (5) passes the ball during game against Texas, in Lubbock. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP, File)

Jan. 3, 2017: Mahomes declares for the NFL Draft

April 27, 2017: The Kansas City Chiefs trade with the Buffalo Bills for the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft and select Mahomes.

NFL Draft Watch Party Patrick Mahomes II

Randi Martin, Patrick Mahomes II and Leigh Steinberg react while Mahomes II is on a call with the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL Draft watch party at Lago del Pino in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Mahomes II was the tenth overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft for the Kansas City Chiefs after a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are exercising a fifth-year option on Mahomes while working on a long-term deal. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Dec. 31, 2017: Patrick Mahomes makes first NFL start, throwing for 284 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Feb. 2, 2019: Patrick Mahomes named NFL MVP.

Spring 2019: Mahomes starts the nonprofit, 15 and the Mahomies.

Jan. 24, 2021: Mahomes and the Chiefs advance to their second straight Super Bowl with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year. He has earned top AP awards for news, videos and sports writing and won the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award. He has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX News and CNN.