A Tyler World War II veteran was honored Tuesday on the eve of his 100th birthday with a procession by the Patriot Guard Riders of East Texas at Atria Copeland retirement community.
Melvin Gromatzky said he is thankful for his family, for becoming a centenarian and especially for God.
“I also want to give thanks to my doctor, who for about the last 15 years has got me going straight," he said.
Before joining the Army, Gromatzky said he graduated from high school, moved to Dallas to work for a while and, at 19 years old, married his wife.
Gromatzky said he served toward the end of WWII after Japan surrendered, adding he helped with that country's post-war reconstruction.
Gromatzky said he is proud to have served the United States. Through his service, he had many interesting experiences and met lots of “good buddies,” he said.
He added that the military can teach "many different things," and it's a good opportunity for an education.
After coming home from the Army, Gromatzky worked on a family farm in Pottsville, in Central Texas, with his uncle. He said he helped move people, cattle and other things.
He recalled one trip where he and his uncle took a family to Amherst and then proceeded to drive to New Mexico, where they picked up 18,000 pounds of pinto beans.
During the drought of 1952, Gromatzky said he decided farming was not for him. He and his family moved back to Dallas, where he worked at Texas Instruments for 30 years and one day.
During his time at the company, Gromatzky said he began working on a milling machine and gear cutters and moved into supervision, teaching machine training for about five years.
In 1993, Gromatzky’s first wife died. A year and a half later, he remarried and moved to Chandler, where he lived for about 18 years.
Along with gardening, Gromatzky said he also enjoys baking and always made good bread and cinnamon rolls, said his granddaughter, Paige Weis.
Gromatzky lives at Atria Copeland and has lived to see four more generations of family, including his daughter, granddaughter, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.