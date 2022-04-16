Nine percent of Smith County mail-in ballots during the March primary were rejected because of missing information related to the state's new election law, according to the Smith County Elections Office.
After Senate Bill 1 was approved by the legislature this past year, voters are required to put an identification number on their mail-in ballot application as well as the mail-in ballot. The number can be a driver's license, Social Security number or state ID number.
The ballot is rejected if a number is not provided or if the number does match what is in the voter registration system.
Of 752 Democratic mail in ballots, 63 — or 8.4% — were rejected, according to information from Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.
On the Republican side, out of 645 mail-in ballots, 62 — or 9.6% — were rejected.
Ballots mostly were rejected because of a missing identification number, Allcon said. However, one ballot was rejected for not having a signature, while another because the voter returned it with “I do not want this ballot” written across it, she said.
Overall, more than 24,000 mail-in ballots were rejected statewide, according to the Texas Tribune.
Approximately 12.4% of mail-in ballots from the state's 254 counties were not counted, according to figures released from the Texas secretary of state. Of the 24,636 rejected ballots, 14,281 were from voters in the Democratic primary and 10,355 from the Republican primary.
In the 2018 midterm election, less than 2% of mail-in ballots were rejected statewide, and in the November 2020 election, less than 1%, The Tribune reported.
Allcon said the new law is making the process of counting ballots slower.
“It's extremely time consuming on the part of my office,” she said. “Instead of it taking about 30 seconds to process an incoming ballot, it takes three minutes, and that's for the ones that are good. It takes closer to five to six for the ones that need some type of corrected action.”
Allcon said almost 500 mail-in ballots have been received for the May election, and about 100 have been returned.
Depending on how many ballots are received, Allcon said her office tries to contact a voter with a rejected ballot as soon as possible but within two days at the latest.
Over time, Allcon said she believes voters will get used to the new requirements. Her office tries to spread information about the new rules through the media, she said.
If voters have questions, it is “very important to call or they can come in and ask us,” Allcon said.