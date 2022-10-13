It's finally here — the 89th Texas Rose Festival.

The festival, which sees thousands of local attendees along with thousands more out-of-town visitors each year, officially kicks off today with a morning prayer service and ribbon cutting at the Rose Garden Center.

In celebration of the festival and Tyler's heritage, there are several events on tap for the public to enjoy.

Beginning today, the public is invited to the Rose Garden Center to marvel at the Rose Display, an exquisite show of over 7,000 rose blooms paired with the theme "Empires of Enchantment."

The show is free to the public and open for viewing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday, then on noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Officials say this year's Rose Show is sure to be the most amazing one yet.

Other festival-related events today include:

Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, featuring a variety of art work done in different media. Admission is free. This show will also be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Walk & Talk in the Rose Garden, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, in which Smith County Master Gardener representatives will offer guided tours through the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden and Tyler Botanical Garden while sharing historical facts and more. There will be additional opportunities for these guided tours on Friday, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

Special exhibition at the Historic Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Oct. 29 at 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Vintage Rose Festival gowns will be on display inside the home and guests can take a stroll on the home's beautiful grounds. Admission: Free, with a suggested $2 donation. Groups of 10 or more are asked to call ahead. Information: 903-531-1286 or www.goodmanmuseum.com.

Out-of-town visitors looking for additional things to do in the city can go online to www.visittyler.com for information on a variety of activities, places to stay, where to dine, and more. There is also a Visit Tyler Visitor Center located downtown at 110 N. College Ave, Suite 105. There, visitors can gather information and also browse a selection of local gifts and knick-knacks. Visitors making plans for the weekend may also want to check out this list of things to across the East Texas area.

The Texas Rose Festival's events and its traditions are all about celebrating Tyler, which is the Rose Capital of America. The rose industry has been part of the city's economy for more than 100 years.

There are multiple other festival-related events planned for the rest of the weekend. See below.

FULL SCHEDULE: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Note: Some events are free and open to the public, while others require tickets. See details below.

Friday, Oct. 14

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Texas Rose Festival pre-parade activities, 9 a.m. at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Dr.

Sunday, Oct. 16

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.