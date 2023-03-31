2023 Camp Fannin Reunion Schedule

Friday, April 14

Registration at Sleep Inn on South Broadway behind Lowe's. The hospitality room opens at 2 p.m. with Camp Fannin displays.

5:30 p.m. Complimentary barbecue meal for attendees in the hospitality room.

Saturday, April 15

Events are to be held in the academic building (Building H) on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.

9:30 a.m. Annual meeting in a first-floor classroom #H105 in building, light refreshments provided by UT Tyler

11 a.m. Memorial service in the President’s Event Center with color guard, keynote speaker, and ceremonies including bugler.

Noon. Luncheon hosted by UT Tyler for reunion attendees.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique military vehicles available to display by memorial site

1 p.m. Wreath laying at statue in Camp Fannin Association Memorial Plaza