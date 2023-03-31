A memorial service paying homage to Camp Fannin, a World War II training camp that was located near Tyler, is set in April.

The Camp Fannin Association Board of Directors announced it will host the 80th Memorial Reunion for Camp Fannin on April 14 and 15.

This two-day event begins that Friday with a display of Camp Fannin memorabilia from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Sleep Inn, 5555 Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler. The next day, events will be held in the President’s Event Center in the academic building (Building H) on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.

Camp Fannin 018.JPG
Memorabilia from Camp Fannin is displayed in 2022.

The special memorial service on Saturday will begin at 11 a.m. with an ROTC color guard from Tyler High School.

The keynote speaker will be 101-year-old World War II veteran and Big Sandy pastor of First Methodist Church in Big Sandy Dr. Jack Hetzel in full uniform.

Special music will be under the direction of Rev. David Jones. Bugler Rev. Bill Coburn of Richardson will conclude the program.

Lunch will be available and must be paid for in advance.

Antique military vehicles will be available on site at the Camp Fannin Memorial for viewing between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

At approximately 1 p.m. a wreath laying ceremony will be held at the bronze soldier statue in the Camp Fannin Association Memorial Plaza. If the weather is inclement, the wreath laying will occur in the President’s Event Center.

PicCFMap.jpg

Camp Fannin was named in honor of the hero of Goliad, Colonel James Walker Fannin. It was located northeast of Tyler. In March 1943 Camp Fannin was officially dedicated as an U.S. Army Infantry Replacement Training Center.

Although the event is free to the public, seating is limited. Please email the Camp Fannin Association at campfannintexas@yahoo.com or call 903-592-3724 to preregister. All military veterans and their families are invited.

Call Dr. D. M. Edwards, board chair, at 903-592-3724 for additional information.

