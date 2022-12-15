Eighty lane miles of city streets will see asphalt improvements next year after a move by the Tyler City Council on Wednesday.
The council voted to approve a $429,919 contract with Morton Enterprise to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2023. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city's streets.
The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes 80 lane miles of city streets.
The crack seal project is scheduled to begin in January and continue through May. Crack seal work is done prior to overlaying or resurfacing a street.
"We crack seal streets in advance of any overlay or seal coat work," City Engineer Darin Jennings said. "We do this work in the winter because it seals the streets for extreme weather and for the additional surface treatments we do later. Crack sealing repairs the cracks in the streets prior to any overlay work so, cracks don't reappear and water doesn't get to the base layer of the road."
About half of the crack seal project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. The other half of the funding is from the General Fund.
Seal Coat Streets
22 Lane Miles
STREET
LIMITS FROM
LIMITS TO
Crosslake Boulevard
Old Jacksonville Highway
Mahar Road
Crosslake Boulevard
Mahar Road
Cross Road
Blue Mountain Boulevard
Old Jacksonville Highway
Cumberland Road
Blue Mountain Boulevard
Cumberland Road
Balsam Gap
Cumberland Road
Old Jacksonville Highway
Blue Mountain Boulevard
Massey Avenue
Crescent Drive
Dead End
North Parkdale Drive
Garden Valley Road
West Erwin Street
Lake Placid Road
Old Noonday Road
Old Jacksonville Highway
South Bennett Avenue
West Shaw Street
Robertson Road
South Bennett Avenue
Robertson Road
Earl Campbell Parkway
West Shaw Street
Crosby Street
Loop 323
South Lyons Avenue
West Front Street Front
Robertson Road Railroad Tracks
South Lyons Avenue
West Front Street Front
West Erwin Street
Walton Road
Loop 323
Frankston Highway
Asphalt Overlay Streets
28 Lane Miles
STREET
LIMITS FROM
LIMITS TO
Devonshire Drive
Chad Drive
Dead End
Downing Street
Devonshire Drive
Dead End
Balmoral Drive
Chad Drive
Cambridge Drive
Newcastle Drive
Dead End
Hubbard Drive
Cambridge Drive
Balmoral Drive
Hubbard Drive
Lancashire Drive
Newcastle Drive
Stratford Drive
Stratford Drive
Hubbard Drive
Balmoral Drive
Picadilly Place
Shiloh Road
Kensington Drive
Runnymeade Drive
Kidd Drive
Picadilly Place
Wendover Place
Shiloh Road
Paluxy Drive
Chad Drive
Shiloh Road
Hubbard Drive
Pine Bend Circle
Elderwood
Dead End
Tartan Court
Edinburg Drive
Dead End
Aberdeen Drive U
Easy Street
Loop 323
Kidd Drive
Birdwell Drive
Loop 323
Easy Street
Rickety Lane
Birdwell Drive
Dead End
Everglades Drive
Kidd Drive
Dead End
Foxcroft Road
Rieck Road
Dolores Street
Fox Cove Street
Foxcroft Road
Dead End
Tallyho Circle
Foxcroft Road
Dead End
Dolores Street
Redcoat Lane
New Copeland Road
Redcoat Lane
Dolores Street
Riding Road
Riding Road
Foxcroft Road
Wilderness Road
Westchester Drive
Rieck Road
187 feet North
Timber View Drive
Timber Creek Drive
Dead End
Tyler Park Drive
Rice Road
Dead End
Becky Drive
Cloverdale Drive
Briar Cove Drive
Kingswood Drive
Spring Creek Drive
Fallmeadow Drive
Top Hill Drive
Spring Creek Drive
Old Bullard Road
Foxglove Circle
Rice Road
Rice Road
Foxglove Lane
Foxglove Circle
Larkspur Lane
Foxglove Lane
Foxglove Circle
Whippoorwill Drive
Larkspur Lane
Foxglove Lane
Ivy Trail
Whippoorwill Drive
Foxglove Lane
Dead End (Larkspur Ln)
Woodbridge Drive
Whippoorwill Drive
Dead End (Ivy Trail)
Woodbridge Place
Woodbridge Drive
Dead End (Cul D Sac)
Ivy Trail
Woodbridge Drive
Larkspur Lane
East Loftin Street
Pollard Drive
South Donnybrook Avenue
Itten Drive
East Barbara Street
East Watkins Street
South Cameron Avenue
Pollard Drive
Shepherd Lane
Shepherd Lane
New Copeland Road
Pollard Drive
Rodessa Drive
Pollard Drive
Birdwell Dr
Easy St
Loop 323
Jan Avenue
Jan Ave
Loop 323
South Cameron Avenue
Westfield Drive
Jan Avenue
Birdwell Drive
Old Troup Highway
Troup Highway
Loop 323
Alta Mira Drive
Golden Road
Mimosa Drive
Fry Ave
Loop 323
New Copeland Road
New Copeland Road
Loop 323
East Amherst Drive
Beall Circle
Pinedale Place
Cul D Sac
East Amherst Drive
De Charles Street
Bain Pl
Paluxy Drive
Loop 323 - 500 ft
Dennis Drive
Dennis Drive
Troup Highway
Dinah Lane
Flat Rock Lane
Balsam Gap
Elk River Road
Standing Rock Lane
Elk River Road
150 ft South
Elk River Road
Flat Rock Lane
Cherryhill Road
Scenic Drive
Spur 364
Pine Terrace Drive
ONYX Sealcoat Streets
30 Lane Miles
STREET
LIMITS FROM
LIMITS TO
Orr Drive
Dead End (Benbrook Drive)
Dead End (Pine Haven Road)
Benbrook Drive
Dead End (Orr Drive)
Club Lake Drive
Pine Haven Road
Dead End (Orr Dr)
Also at Wednesday's meeting, the council approved contracts for sewer line rehabilitation and capacity upgrades.
The council voted unanimously to execute three contracts for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation projects associated with the consent decree.
A $1,492,750.20 contract with Southern Trenchless Solutions was approved for the rehabilitation and repair of 242 sanitary sewer manholes and 171 sanitary sewer cleanouts.
Additionally, the council approved an $807,219 contract with Reynolds & Kay, LTD to repair four creek crossings and seven sanitary sewer line point repairs with new sewer lines, manholes and appurtenances.
Finally, the city council approved an $8,408,500 contract with KSA Engineers, Inc. for the design of two sewer line projects to increase capacity in 5.3 miles of sewer line in the collection system. The Hydraulic Model of the City of Tyler's Sanitary Sewer Collection System performed by Pipeline Analysis and LNV, LLC identified these undersized sewer collection lines as capacity constraints.
“This is the largest project we have undertaken in the consent decree,” said Chris Aylor, Project Engineer of KSA Engineers, Inc. “The timelines are also very large. The end of these projects is near the end of when the consent decree work must be done.”
A 16,917-foot sewer line that runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Bryan Street through Downtown and the Delek refinery on McMurrey Drive was identified as needing capacity upgrades. This project identifies 67 tracts that may require an easement. The project timeline is scheduled to begin in December 2022 and be completed in April 2026.
Another 11,261-foot segment of sewer line was also identified as having capacity constraints. The line runs south of the Delek refinery on McMurrey Drive, to Shaw Street, through Midtown and the Charnwood District. About 27 tracts that may require an easement were identified. Work is scheduled to begin in December 2022 and scheduled to be completed in July 2026.
These projects are funded with water utility bonds.