City of Tyler's 1 cent tax rate increase dedicated to streets

Eighty lane miles of city streets will see asphalt improvements next year after a move by the Tyler City Council on Wednesday.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

The council voted to approve a $429,919 contract with Morton Enterprise to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2023. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city's streets.

The 2023 asphalt enhancement project includes 80 lane miles of city streets.

The crack seal project is scheduled to begin in January and continue through May. Crack seal work is done prior to overlaying or resurfacing a street.

"We crack seal streets in advance of any overlay or seal coat work," City Engineer Darin Jennings said. "We do this work in the winter because it seals the streets for extreme weather and for the additional surface treatments we do later. Crack sealing repairs the cracks in the streets prior to any overlay work so, cracks don't reappear and water doesn't get to the base layer of the road."

About half of the crack seal project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. The other half of the funding is from the General Fund.

Seal Coat Streets

22 Lane Miles

STREET

LIMITS FROM

LIMITS TO

Crosslake Boulevard

Old Jacksonville Highway

Mahar Road

Crosslake Boulevard

Mahar Road

Cross Road

Blue Mountain Boulevard

Old Jacksonville Highway

Cumberland Road

Blue Mountain Boulevard

Cumberland Road

Balsam Gap

Cumberland Road

Old Jacksonville Highway

Blue Mountain Boulevard

Massey Avenue

Crescent Drive

Dead End

North Parkdale Drive

Garden Valley Road

West Erwin Street

Lake Placid Road

Old Noonday Road

Old Jacksonville Highway

South Bennett Avenue

West Shaw Street

Robertson Road

South Bennett Avenue

Robertson Road

Earl Campbell Parkway

West Shaw Street

Crosby Street

Loop 323

South Lyons Avenue

West Front Street Front

Robertson Road Railroad Tracks

South Lyons Avenue

West Front Street Front

West Erwin Street

Walton Road

Loop 323

Frankston Highway

Asphalt Overlay Streets

28 Lane Miles 

STREET

LIMITS FROM

LIMITS TO

Devonshire Drive

Chad Drive

Dead End

Downing Street

Devonshire Drive

Dead End

Balmoral Drive

Chad Drive

Cambridge Drive

Newcastle Drive

Dead End

Hubbard Drive

Cambridge Drive

Balmoral Drive

Hubbard Drive

Lancashire Drive

Newcastle Drive

Stratford Drive

Stratford Drive

Hubbard Drive

Balmoral Drive

Picadilly Place

Shiloh Road

Kensington Drive

Runnymeade Drive

Kidd Drive

Picadilly Place

Wendover Place

Shiloh Road

Paluxy Drive

Chad Drive

Shiloh Road

Hubbard Drive

Pine Bend Circle

Elderwood

Dead End

Tartan Court

Edinburg Drive

Dead End

Aberdeen Drive U

  

Easy Street

Loop 323

Kidd Drive

Birdwell Drive

Loop 323

Easy Street

Rickety Lane

Birdwell Drive

Dead End

Everglades Drive

Kidd Drive

Dead End

Foxcroft Road

Rieck Road

Dolores Street

Fox Cove Street

Foxcroft Road

Dead End

Tallyho Circle

Foxcroft Road

Dead End

Dolores Street

Redcoat Lane

New Copeland Road

Redcoat Lane

Dolores Street

Riding Road

Riding Road

Foxcroft Road

Wilderness Road

Westchester Drive

Rieck Road

187 feet North

Timber View Drive

Timber Creek Drive

Dead End

Tyler Park Drive

Rice Road

Dead End

Becky Drive

Cloverdale Drive

Briar Cove Drive

Kingswood Drive

Spring Creek Drive

Fallmeadow Drive

Top Hill Drive

Spring Creek Drive

Old Bullard Road

Foxglove Circle

Rice Road

Rice Road

Foxglove Lane

Foxglove Circle

Larkspur Lane

Foxglove Lane

Foxglove Circle

Whippoorwill Drive

Larkspur Lane

Foxglove Lane

Ivy Trail

Whippoorwill Drive

Foxglove Lane

Dead End (Larkspur Ln)

Woodbridge Drive

Whippoorwill Drive

Dead End (Ivy Trail)

Woodbridge Place

Woodbridge Drive

Dead End (Cul D Sac)

Ivy Trail

Woodbridge Drive

Larkspur Lane

East Loftin Street

Pollard Drive

South Donnybrook Avenue

Itten Drive

East Barbara Street

East Watkins Street

South Cameron Avenue

Pollard Drive

Shepherd Lane

Shepherd Lane

New Copeland Road

Pollard Drive

Rodessa Drive

Pollard Drive

Birdwell Dr

Easy St

Loop 323

Jan Avenue

Jan Ave

Loop 323

South Cameron Avenue

Westfield Drive

Jan Avenue

Birdwell Drive

Old Troup Highway

Troup Highway

Loop 323

Alta Mira Drive

Golden Road

Mimosa Drive

Fry Ave

Loop 323

New Copeland Road

New Copeland Road

Loop 323

East Amherst Drive

Beall Circle

Pinedale Place

Cul D Sac

East Amherst Drive

De Charles Street

Bain Pl

Paluxy Drive

Loop 323 - 500 ft

Dennis Drive

Dennis Drive

Troup Highway

Dinah Lane

Flat Rock Lane

Balsam Gap

Elk River Road

Standing Rock Lane

Elk River Road

150 ft South

Elk River Road

Flat Rock Lane

Cherryhill Road

Scenic Drive

Spur 364

Pine Terrace Drive

ONYX Sealcoat Streets

30 Lane Miles

STREET

LIMITS FROM

LIMITS TO

Orr Drive

Dead End (Benbrook Drive)

Dead End (Pine Haven Road)

Benbrook Drive

Dead End (Orr Drive)

Club Lake Drive

Pine Haven Road

Dead End (Orr Dr)

 

Also at Wednesday's meeting, the council approved contracts for sewer line rehabilitation and capacity upgrades.

The council voted unanimously to execute three contracts for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation projects associated with the consent decree.

A $1,492,750.20 contract with Southern Trenchless Solutions was approved for the rehabilitation and repair of 242 sanitary sewer manholes and 171 sanitary sewer cleanouts.

Additionally, the council approved an $807,219 contract with Reynolds & Kay, LTD to repair four creek crossings and seven sanitary sewer line point repairs with new sewer lines, manholes and appurtenances.

Finally, the city council approved an $8,408,500 contract with KSA Engineers, Inc. for the design of two sewer line projects to increase capacity in 5.3 miles of sewer line in the collection system. The Hydraulic Model of the City of Tyler's Sanitary Sewer Collection System performed by Pipeline Analysis and LNV, LLC identified these undersized sewer collection lines as capacity constraints.

“This is the largest project we have undertaken in the consent decree,” said Chris Aylor, Project Engineer of KSA Engineers, Inc. “The timelines are also very large. The end of these projects is near the end of when the consent decree work must be done.”

A 16,917-foot sewer line that runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Bryan Street through Downtown and the Delek refinery on McMurrey Drive was identified as needing capacity upgrades. This project identifies 67 tracts that may require an easement. The project timeline is scheduled to begin in December 2022 and be completed in April 2026.

Another 11,261-foot segment of sewer line was also identified as having capacity constraints. The line runs south of the Delek refinery on McMurrey Drive, to Shaw Street, through Midtown and the Charnwood District. About 27 tracts that may require an easement were identified. Work is scheduled to begin in December 2022 and scheduled to be completed in July 2026.

These projects are funded with water utility bonds.

 
 

