8-month-old Buddy is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buddy looks like a Catahoula leopard. He is fully vetted and weighs 45 pounds. Catahoula leopards are affectionate, loyal and gentle with their family. Buddy gets along with other dogs and cats and is very energetic. He would thrive as a member of an active family. Buddy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For additional information on adopting Buddy call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
8-month-old puppy Buddy available for adoption in Tyler
- Pets Fur People
-
-
- Comments