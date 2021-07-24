Miss Lucky looks like a Jack Russell terrier mix and is 7 months old. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky weighs 25 pounds, has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Lucky would thrive as a member of an active family. She would do best in a household as the only dog. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.