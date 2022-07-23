Meet Carson – a 6-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. This boy would thrive as a member of an active family and will be a medium-sized boy when he is full grown. Carson would make a wonderful addition to any family, especially a family with children. Carson will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Carson, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.