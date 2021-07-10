Biddy is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This girl is 6 months old and weighs 30 pounds. Biddy would thrive with an active family – with children of all ages. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Biddy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For additional information on adopting Biddy, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
6-month-old puppy Biddy available for adoption from Pets Fur People
Alex Dominguez
- Alex Dominguez
“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21)
