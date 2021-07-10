Biddy

Biddy is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This girl is 6 months old and weighs 30 pounds. Biddy would thrive with an active family – with children of all ages. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Biddy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For additional information on adopting Biddy, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

