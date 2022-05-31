In its second year, the 5K Warrior Run in Rusk more than doubled its number of sponsors as it raised money for the Military Veteran Peer Network of Cherokee and Anderson County.
Participants gathered Saturday at Rusk Footbridge Park for the run that was created by Jennifer Pacheco, who lost her veteran husband to suicide in 2014.
“The purpose of the run is to raise awareness about suicide among our service members and for our veterans to connect with people who can lend a listening ear and helping hand,” Pacheco said.
Funds raised could go to something as small as helping with an electric bill or as big as a retreat stay, she said.
“Whether it’s an electric bill that needs paying, a yard that needs cutting, a ramp that needs to be built or even funding a months’ stay at a retreat for a struggling veteran, there is nothing too small or too big when it comes to saving a life,” Pacheco said.
The race began and ended at the footbridge with a stretch of the run going through the main downtown area so spectators could cheer on participants.
“We had an amazing turnout. We had eight sponsors this year which more than doubled from last year. We were able to raise over $600 from registrations and donations for T-shirts that will be given to Military Veteran Peer Network of Cherokee and Anderson County,” Pacheco said. “This organization is strictly funded by donations, so it’s vital that the community supports them.”
“We need more people who are passionate about the cause. There are lots of opportunities to help and be a part of assisting our local veterans,” Pacheco said.
For more information on the Military Veteran Peer Network of Cherokee and Anderson County, visit milvetpeer.net.