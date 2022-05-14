Meet Kamere – a 5-year-old calico kitty available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Kamere has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Kamere would be best suited in a quiet household. She loves to take long cat naps and watch birds and squirrels from her perch in the window. Best of all, Kamere is litter box trained. Kamere will go home with a starter kit of food. For information on adopting Kamere call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.