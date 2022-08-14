The City of Tyler is proposing a $228.1 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. What does that mean for you?
Below, we broke down some of the biggest highlights of this year's budget. You'll see that the city wants to lower its tax rate, understand why your utility bill will be more expensive, and what the city plans to focus its dollars on.
City Manager Edward Broussard called the budget a "map for the year ahead."
“It states our intentions for the next 12 months, builds on forecasts of what we expect using the insight of our past experiences,” Broussard.
Tax rate
The city is proposing a lower tax rate, but Broussard said record-high appraisal rates will still equal what many Tyler property owners typically pay in taxes.
The proposal is a tax rate of 26.185 cents, which is lower than the fiscal year 2022 tax rate of 26.99.
For a house valued at about $100,000, owners would see a decrease of about $8.72 per year. A home valued at $200,000 would see a $17.44 decrease. A $300,000 home would see a $26.15 per year difference.
This year, appraisals increased by about 12%. With appraisals this high, the new tax rate wouldn't impact property owners all at the same level.
But because of the increased appraised values, an additional $2 million in revenue will be generated for the city.
Taxable values in Tyler for this coming fiscal year will bring in an anticipated $26.8 million in property taxes. This $2 million increase in funds from last year which will be used for public safety services.
Utility rate
Tyler residents will see an increase in their utility bill, if the proposed budget is approved.
Tyler Water Utilities currently uses a declining rate structure, in which water and sewer services become cheaper the more you use. The budget proposes switching to a uniform volumetric rate structure over the next five years.
In a uniform volumetric structure, a customer pays the same rate no matter how much water they use. A bill is based off the quantity of water used.
Broussard said the state prefers cities use uniform volumetric structures, and Tyler is one of the last cities in Texas to adopt it. It also promotes water conservation, because customers will be more conscious of the amount of water they use.
The change would be phased out over a five-year period, beginning Oct. 1.
How does it impact me?
Tyler customers will see an increase of about $20 on their monthly water bill.
TWU will also no longer subsidize the first 2,000 gallons of water usage on the bill, but rather customers will be charged for the full amount of water usage. Broussard said customers will likely see around a $12 increase on their water and wastewater bill for those 2,000 gallons of water.
Even with these changes, the City of Tyler will continue to have one of the lowest utility rates for a city its size.
This transition along with increases in environmental compliance, stormwater management and service fees promote water conservation, fund infrastructure upgrades and maintain strict water quality standards set by the state and federal agencies, according to the city.
A regulatory compliance fee increase of $5.08 will be seen in order to service the debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler’s sanitary sewer system. The city entered into a contract with the federal government mandating $250 million in wastewater system improvements be completed by April of 2027.
An increase of $1.28 in residential solid waste fees for twice-weekly collection will also be implemented.
Stormwater collection fees will also be increasing by 1% to reflect the cost of maintenance.
Public safety
Public safety is a high priority in this year's budget. Broussard said for police and fire employees to offer citizens the highest quality service, the city has to provide necessary resources.
Proposed budget allocates:
- $34 million to Tyler Police Department
For the police department, $2.6 million will be provided over five years to equip police vehicles with in-car technology systems and provide police with new technology including body cameras, two-shot tasers for every officer and more.
Getting these updates for officers will allow all necessary equipment to be in each officer's hands, rather than the officer having to worry about going out on duty without their required equipment, Broussard said.
- $23 million to Tyler Fire Department
- $1.6 million dedicated to the cost of two new firefighters, two new fire engines and facility updates to the roofs of Fire Station 6 and Fire Headquarters.
In 2021 the fire department improved to a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office which led to a reduction in insurance premiums for businesses and residents in the city, according to the city. Putting funding into the fire department helps maintain this rating and lower insurance.
Substandard structures
Improving the appearance of the city is essential for new growth, development and outside investments into Tyler. There are multiple substandard structures throughout the city that need to be taken care of to help improve that aspect.
But it's not just the appearance that matters. These structures have major safety concerns, Mayor Don Warren said.
Warren said he thinks this is the first time the city is allocating money specifically for commercial substandard structures in a budget.
In the past, the city had access to federally backed grant funds for the removal of only residential substandard structures in certain areas of Tyler, Broussard said. With the $200,000 set aside in the FY23 budget, the city would be able to put more focus on structures that are commercial all around the city.
“It's not only because of the safety aspect of it, but it's the blight part of it,” Warren said. “I’ve always been a proponent for improving the appearance of our city and one way to do that is to get rid of the blight.”
Police chief Jimmy Toler said clearing these properties can allow for future development but also noted the hazards these structures continue to be in the city.
Cooperation between Neighborhood Services, code enforcement and building inspections identify these substandard structures with public safety hazards.
Employee retention
The city believes it has a top-notch workforce with a positive culture. Because it values its employees so much, the city is proposing investing $3.6 million on employee retention. Of that, around $1 million would be used to bring historically underpaid positions up to fair market. Due to inflation and other comparable jobs, employees need more pay.
“We have the best team of public servants in the state,” Broussard said. “We must be mindful of market rates and the effect of 9% inflation to keep quality employees.”
The city plans to allocate a 5% pay increase for police officers and firefighters. Individuals in these departments make up 43% of the city’s workforce, according to the city. Non-civil service employees will be eligible for up to a 5% merit increase based on individual performance.
Warren called the desire to invest in people one of the biggest and most impactful pieces of the budget.
Broussard said savings from previous budget years and a 13% increase in prior year sales tax make it possible for the city to put this investment into its employees.
Want to tell the city what you think?
The public can voice their opinion on the FY23 budget at a public input meeting. These will occur during council meetings at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14.
The final budget is planned to be adopted at 9 a.m. on Sept 22 during the regular city council meeting. The entire budget presentation and all of its details, and the proposed tax rate and property tax calendar can be found by visiting www.CityofTyler.org.