The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. and the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic committee invite you to join them at the Rose Garden Center from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event.
"Join us as we come together as a community to celebrate the holiday season while raising funds and awareness for the community projects and agencies we support," the group said in a news release.
The shopping event is the junior league's largest fundraiser and raises crucial funds that help financially support local nonprofits and programs.
The Mistletoe & Magic online auction opened Nov. 12 and continues through Dec. 3, where you will have the opportunity to bid on the best jewelry, gifts, and experiences from the comfort of your home.
The Mistletoe & Magic holiday shopping event starts with Sneak-A-Peek on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with the rest of the week's activities including a morning of private shopping, a children’s style show, professional photos with Santa, and more.
"Mistletoe & Magic has been a Tyler holiday staple for over forty years. People of all ages come to enjoy this four-day shopping event with special retailers from across the state and country," the Junior League stated on its website. :When you participate, you are not only making it possible for the Junior League to give monetarily to these organizations, but also to give hours of service from our members who are all trained volunteers."
The 2022 merchants for the shopping event include Krystle Art, No Owwiebooboo Children's Apparel, Nomandino, The Southern Byrd, Bullseye Bow, Discovery Toys, Everly Sunshine Soapery, My Minky Co., Usborne Books & More, CUTCO, Donovan's, Old White House Candle, The Wired Canary, Brenham Kitchens, Gotta Graze, Mills Gourmet, Nectar of the Vine, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Southern Roots Sisters, Texas Moon Gourmet Toffee, Always The Modern Concierge, Carry it Will, Cole and co., Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Marye-Kelley Decoupage, PRD Bath LLC, Taylor Paladino Fly Away Syle LLC, The Gardeners Wife, The Little Pink Bag, Team Victorious, Therapet, Arnett's, Brianna Cannon, Caroline Taylor Jewelry, Gracelets, Lauren Ferrell Designs, Lou C & Levi, Majeza Jewelry Cleaner, Soul & Story, Susanne Elizabeth Jewelry, Quality Mens Gifts, Staffent USA Ltd., CAS curate.admire.style, Deadwood South Boutique & Company, Iris Rain Boutique, Mainstream Boutique, Primavera Collection, Ropa Tradicional Juanita, The Standard Boutique, Unique Samples and Witt's End, according to juniorleagueoftyler.org.
There will be food trucks, cash bar, complimentary valet parking, shuttles for self-parking, gourmet coffee, letter writing to Santa, and live performances and entertainment available daily at the market.
The group is also "delighted to have 'A Morning with Missy'" scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, featuring Missy Robertson, star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty."
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women's potential, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.