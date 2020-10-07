Holiday shoppers will get the chance to gather for the 42nd Mistletoe and Magic Holiday Market event Dec. 2 through 5 at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.
Mistletoe and Magic is The Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday shopping event that serves to raise money for the community as well as provide a unique shopping experience.
As the coronavirus pandemic still affects the Tyler area, the organization has made several changes to ensure a safe event. The Gala, originally scheduled for Nov. 14 at Willow Brook Country Club, has been cancelled, as well as the traditional brunches. The Mistletoe Auction will be an online-only event, allowing customers to place bids on items from home throughout the week. Santa Claus will reside in an outdoor area for photo opportunities for children.
Those planning to attend the market event should anticipate following social distancing guidelines, wearing a face covering, observing one-way flow of traffic, increased distance between merchants, hand sanitizing stations, and limited capacity to ensure that protocols will be met.
The league states in a press release that they will continue to monitor all guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Texas as they prioritize the safety of the guests, merchants and volunteers.
Junior League of Tyler raises funds through several avenues: by members of the community making donations, by becoming sponsors, by purchasing tickets to events and by bidding on auction items. For more ways to help or donate, visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com.