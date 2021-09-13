Nominations begin today for ETX View’s new awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas.
By launching this inaugural event, ETX View is proud to recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. ETX View invites East Texans to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership and who show dedication in their professional careers and in their community service.
The 40 Under Forty contest will feature 40 categories of industry in which individuals may be nominated. The contest will be divided into three phases: a nomination phase, a voting phase and the announcement of the winners.
The nomination phase begins Tuesday and ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. During this time, individuals may write in the name of a nominee under the age of 40 who is deserving of such recognition in each category. Nominations can be made by visiting ETX View’s website at www.etxview.com/40_under_forty.
The top three nominees in each category will move on to the voting phase, in which East Texas residents will be invited to cast a ballot for the young professionals they believe to be most deserving.
The voting phase will begin at 5:01 p.m. Oct. 2 and will last through Oct. 15. The voting ballot can be accessed by visiting ETX View’s website at www.etxview.com/40_under_forty.
Individuals may cast a ballot once per day during the voting period. Additionally, all nominees will be photographed and interviewed during the voting phase.
The winners of the inaugural 40 Under Forty event will be unveiled Dec. 10 at a community gala in which all nominees, their guests and employers will be invited to attend.
The inaugural banquet will be held Dec. 10 at The Villa in Tyler. Pete’s Dueling Pianos will serve as the evening’s entertainment and all attendees will be treated to a meal provided by Azalea Catering Co. of Tyler.
In addition to the celebratory banquet, ETX View will also publish a special edition of the magazine in which the 40 winners will be profiled. The commemorative magazine will be released Dec. 12.
ETX View is a bi-monthly magazine that celebrates the best of East Texas life and culture. Its award-winning writers, photographers and designers showcase dynamic stories of the people, events and trends that represent the community.
ETX View is a product of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal. The bi-monthly magazine is inserted into newspapers for Tyler and Longview subscribers and is available on stands across East Texas.
For questions or information about 40 Under Forty or ETX View, contact Editor Christina Cavazos at (903) 237-7734 or ccavazos@mrobertsmedia.com. For 40 Under Forty event sponsorship opportunities or to advertise in ETX View, contact Advertising Director Alyssa Hankins at (903) 596-6295 or alyssa@mrobertsmedia.com. To see the latest ETX View stories, visit www.etxview.com.