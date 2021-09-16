The fall campaign kick-off for the Tyler chapter of 40 Days for Life, a campaign with a mission to end abortion locally, is set for Sunday evening.
The 40-day campaign seeks to end abortion through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.
The Tyler kick-off event includes two speakers and will be held at Bishop TK Gorman Catholic School's Milam J. Joseph Gym, located at 1405 East SE Loop 323 in Tyler, at 6 p.m.
Keynote speaker Catherine Glenn Foster is president and CEO of Americans United for Life, America's first anti-abortion legal team. She is a mother and the AUL mission is personal for her.
Guest speaker Chris P. Davis is the 40 Days for Life local campaign director of Shreveport-Bossier. He led 20 campaigns that led to the closing of one abortion facility, according to his profile.
Rev. Nolan Lowry, Sanctity of Life coordinator of the Diocese of Tyler, will deliver the opening prayer. He is dedicated to teaching the principles of the gospel of life.