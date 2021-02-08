A 4-year-old boy died and two adults were seriously injured after being ejected during a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on I-20 when for an unknown reason, she ran off the road to the right then overcorrected to the left. The vehicle went into a side skid and overturned several times ejecting herself and two passengers, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Bahena was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in serious condition. Her passenger, Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler was also flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in serious condition. The 4-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Hilliards Funeral Home in Van, according to DPS.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.