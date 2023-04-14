Miss Arlene is 4 months old and is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Arlene is fully vetted and would thrive as a member of an active family with children. She will be a medium size girl when she is grown. Arlene has so much unconditional love to give and is just waiting on the perfect family or person to adopt her. Arlene will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Arlene, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.