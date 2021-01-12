The adult who died in a Winona-area house fire on Monday along with three young children has been identified as the 24-year-old mother of the kids, who were all under age 5.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks identified the woman who died as Britney Stewart during a news conference on Tuesday in the Smith County Commissioners Court. He also released the ages of the deceased children as 5, 2 and 1 years old.
The names of the kids are not being released pending family notification.
“It is with great sadness that I must report that four people perished in the house fire,” Brooks said. “A woman and three children were unable to make it out.”
The fire began at around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 18400 block of Devonne Drive, off of U.S. Highway 271, in the Starrville area of Smith County behind the Starrville Church of the Living God.
A volunteer White Oak firefighter who was in the area stopped to help a man who was attempting to put the fire out and rescue family members inside the burning home.
The man was later identified by Brooks as Edwin Harris, 31. Harris was transported to a Tyler hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brooks said that Harris is the father of at least one of the children.
A unit from UT Health EMS assisted, followed by Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies. The fire grew rapidly and hindered rescue efforts.
The cause of the house fire remains under investigation and officials expect the inquiry to take weeks.
While the cause of the fire remains unknown, Brooks said no witnesses on the scene reported hearing smoke detectors from the home.
Brooks said prior to the fire a wood burning stove was in use at some point, but it's unknown if the stove was actively in use during the blaze.
The investigation is too early to tell if a lack of smoke detectors or the wood stove caused the fire, Brooks said. He added there is no evidence to show any mal intent or foul play.
"The key witness that we need to interview is Mr. Harris. And just because of his injuries, we haven't had a chance to speak with him," he said. "That is something we're very much needing to do."
Another safety precaution Brooks recommended was shutting bedroom doors. He said this practice would buy people time to get out in case of a house fire.
Brooks strongly encouraged people to make sure their smoke detectors are working. He suggested reaching out to the Red Cross for smoke detector assistance.
“That is the one thing that is tried and true. Smoke detectors are known and documented to save lives," he said. "Especially during this time of year when people use space heaters, wood burning stoves and other heating devices to stay warm at night when they are asleep. We want everyone to have smoke detectors and make sure they are working to stay safe.”
Fire Departments from Winona, Lindale, Red Springs, Jackson Heights, Flint-Gresham and Gladewater, along with members of the command staff from Emergency Services District 2 and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire. Brooks said the fire took about three hours to extinguish.
"They maintained the integrity of the scene and also the dignity of our victims," he said.