Four students were treated for minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a Gilmer ISD school bus on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash took place around 3:44 p.m. on State Highway 154, about three miles east of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reports show there were 34 students on the bus at the time of the crash, according to DPS. The bus was stopped going eastbound on SH-154 when it was hit from behind by a Mercedes box van that failed to notice the bus had stopped.
According to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner, medics have checked all children and they were released. The kids were transferred to another bus and sent home.
The driver of the Mercedes was not reported injured. The crash is still under investigation, DPS said.