Four people, including a female infant, died after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon on US Highway 79 in Cherokee County.
Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, of Jacksonville, was driving westbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on US-79 in New Summerfield, and Bobby G. Johnson, 83, of Sage, Arkansas, was driving a 2007 Saturn Relay towing a utility trailer eastbound on US-79.
For an unknown reason, Williams crossed into the eastbound lane and stuck Johnson's vehicle head on, according to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and he was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Williams' passenger, identified as Ariana Lashell Richardson, 21, of Jacksonville, was also pronounced dead and taken to the same funeral home, DPS said.
A female infant, who was a passenger in Williams' vehicle, was pronounced dead as well and taken to the funeral home, according to DPS.
Johnson was transported to UT Health – Tyler in critical condition. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Katherine June Johnson, 80, of Sage, Arkansas, was pronounced dead and taken to the funeral home, DPS reported.
The crash remains under investigation.