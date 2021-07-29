Do you love hound dogs? Then check out this handsome guy – his name is Shelton. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Shelton is 3 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Shelton would thrive as a member of an active family and enjoys the companionship of other dogs. Best of all, Shelton is house trained. Shelton will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Shelton, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.