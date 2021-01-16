Brody

Have you always wanted a basset hound? Look no further. Meet Brody, a 3-year-old basset hound. Brody is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Brody weighs about 60 pounds and has been neutered. He is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Brody loves to lounge on the sofa and watch TV. He would thrive in a family with older children because of his size. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Brody is house trained. Brody will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Brody call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 PETS FUR PEOPLE

